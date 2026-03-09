Sanju Samson credits Sachin Tendulkar's advice for World Cup turnaround

'I tried to hit every ball, but it did not work. Then I had to learn from those failures.'

IMAGE: Sanju Samson tallied 321 runs in five innings in the T20 World Cup, including a match-winning 89 off 46 balls against New Zealand in the final. Photograph: ANI Photo

Star batter Sanju Samson, who helped India lift the T20 World Cup, on Monday said he approached the tournament with a different game plan that helped him regain form.

He was speaking to reporters after returning to Thiruvananthapuram following India's World Cup triumph.

Samson, who won the 'Man of the Tournament' award for his performance in the marquee event, was accorded a grand welcome at the airport, where he was greeted by Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty upon arrival in the evening.

Hundreds of cricket fans gathered outside the airport, raising slogans in support of the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter.

Change in approach

Speaking about the change in his batting approach, Samson said with a smile that earlier he had tried to attack every ball and often got out.

"I tried to hit every ball, but it did not work. Then I had to learn from those failures. In the five-match series, I tried to increase my strike rate, but it didn't work. Then I prepared with a different game plan for the World Cup," he said.

The Tendulkar influence

Asked about his post-match revelation that he had spoken to Sachin Tendulkar to revive his form, Samson said it was a feeling he could not describe.

"We were in touch as I had been sending him messages for the past few years. We also spoke when we met during the IPL," he said.

Samson said that when he was struggling with his form, the first name that came to his mind for advice was Tendulkar.

"When I contacted him, he genuinely connected with me. He spoke to me for about 25 minutes, describing what had happened in his career, what to think during difficult moments, how to practise and how to handle situations. It genuinely helped me," Samson said.

He said that after losing form during the New Zealand series, he again contacted Tendulkar, who gave him further advice.

"Even a day before the World Cup final, he contacted me and asked whether everything was ready. It is not something everyone gets, and I am very happy about it," he said, adding that Tendulkar congratulated him after the final victory.

Walking away from social media

He also said that social media has a strong influence on players, which can be either positive or negative.

"Youngsters should learn how to handle it well. From social media, I understood how much people love me. But when things go the other way, one should open social media only if one can bear it," he said.

Samson said he had kept his phone switched off for the past one month.

He said his social media accounts are handled by a team.

"When I cut it off, the outside noise could be controlled. When the World Cup is happening in the country, there is a lot of outside noise. I cut it off and focused on cricket," he said.

Support from fans

Samson said the last time he left Thiruvananthapuram, it was after a poor run of form leading up to the World Cup.

"But such a twist was unexpected. We are happy now," he said.

He said he had no words to express his gratitude to his supporters.

"Not even now, when I was not selected in the team, when I was in the team, or when I did not perform, people stood with me during my setbacks. I felt a responsibility to give back for their support. I dedicate this performance to the people of the state," he said.

Samson said his heart was filled with gratitude at the moment.

"In cricket, we can perform well at times, and sometimes we lose. My wife used to show me videos and reels of genuine support and prayers from people. My eyes would fill with tears seeing that, and I wondered whether I deserved such love," he said.

He said he planned to spend two days with his parents if he got time after the interviews.

"I was told there may be an event in New Delhi as part of the World Cup victory celebrations the next day. That will be confirmed soon. Then I may have to go for it," he said.