Sanju Samson books entire theatre for Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' for teammates

Cricket star Sanju Samson, a devoted Rajinikanth admirer, has booked an entire cinema hall for the highly anticipated sequel Jailer 2 to enjoy the film with his family, friends, and several Indian teammates.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson with movie superstar Rajnikanth. Photograph: Sanju Samson/Instagram

Key Points Sanju Samson, an ardent Rajinikanth fan, has booked an entire cinema hall for 'Jailer 2'.

He plans to watch the film with his family, friends, and several Indian teammates and support staff who understand Tamil.

Samson expressed his excitement to watch 'Rajini sir' on the big screen, despite a day's delay due to an event in Delhi.

'Jailer 2' is the highly anticipated action-thriller sequel to the 2023 blockbuster 'Jailer', directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is an ardent Rajinikanth fan, and it comes as no surprise that he booked an entire cinema hall for 'Thalaiva's' latest release, Jailer 2. Samson planned to watch the film with his family, friends, and teammates, which prompted him to rent out the entire screen.

Samson's Rajinikanth Fandom

'I love watching Rajini sir's movies, and I always look forward to his next film. So, I'm actually a day late. I try to watch as many of his movies as possible. Yesterday, we had an event in Delhi, which is why I couldn't watch it,' NDTV quoted Samson as saying.

'But today, fortunately, I was lucky enough to book the entire theatre. I've invited my friends, and my wife is here too. I'm very excited to watch Rajini sir on the big screen,' he added.

Teammates to Join Screening

Samson further revealed that several members of the Indian team who understand Tamil would also be joining him for the screening. 'Everyone in the team and the support staff who knows Tamil is coming' he stated.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2, is the highly anticipated action-thriller sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer.

The film sees Rajinikanth reprise his iconic role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, a retired lawman forced back into action, promising high-octane action, signature stylistic flair, and an incredible musical score that continues to captivate audiences across the nation.