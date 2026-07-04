How Sanju Samson's Father's Bold Decision Shaped His Cricket Career

Discover the inspiring journey of Sanju Samson, from facing rejection at the Delhi & District Cricket Association to becoming a T20 World Cup hero, thanks to his father's life-changing decision to move to Kerala.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson has gone on to become a mainstay in India's T20 set-up. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Sanju Samson faced initial setbacks and rejection from the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA).

His father, Viswanath, made a swift decision to relocate the family from Delhi to Kerala to support Sanju's cricket ambitions.

This move proved pivotal, allowing Samson to begin his state-level cricket journey with Kerala.

Samson's dedication led him to make his Ranji Trophy debut before turning 17.

He later became a vital part of the Indian T20 team and a hero in the T20 World Cup triumph.

The Delhi & District Cricket Association has long carried the reputation of "crushing dreams" of deserving talents and they almost did that with Sanju Samson before his father, an erstwhile cop with Delhi Police decided to shift base to his home state Kerala. The rest as they say is history.

The exceptionally gifted Samson by sheer weight of his white ball runs made it to the Indian T20 team and earlier this year was the biggest hero of the T20 World Cup triumph.

Early Struggles In Delhi Cricket

However Samson mentioned how the heartbreak in Delhi became a turning point for him and his family. "Back in school, I used to see friends wear the DDCA jacket and talk about playing for the state cricket team of Delhi. That motivated me," Samson told 'JioStar'. "I wanted to represent Delhi too. I went for trials, attended state camps, and scored runs. Two or three times I made it to the camp but never got a breakthrough into the state team. The competition was tough.

A Father's Life-Changing Decision

However his father Viswanath took a split-second decision that proved to be life-changing for the Samson household. "Then one day, the team list was announced after my trials had ended. My name was not there. We returned home in silence. As soon as we reached home, my father told my mother, 'We will have to move to Kerala. We are shifting.',"he recalled. "My mother said, 'The kids are only in 6th standard. Let them complete 10th.' My father said, 'No, we have to go now. Pack your things. I am booking tickets in three days.' He took that decision instantly."

The Kerala Chapter And Rise To Stardom

"I remember, we all boarded the train. Then we reached Kerala and I started playing for Kerala. That is how my cricket journey for the Kerala State Team began," said the man, who made his Ranji Trophy debut weeks before his 17th birthday.