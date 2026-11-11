Sanju Samson Named Kerala Captain For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20

India's wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is set to lead Kerala in the 2026-27 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson will be aiming to bounce back in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after he managed only 107 runs in the five-match T20I series in New Zealand. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sanju Samson has been named captain of the Kerala squad for the 2026-27 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.

Samson will be looking to regain form in the tournament after a disappointing T20I series against New Zealand.

Kerala is in Group C and will start their campaign against Madhya Pradesh on November 14.

The tournament is crucial for players to impress IPL franchises ahead of the upcoming mini-auction.

Veteran spinner Jalaj Saxena and Ranji Trophy captain Vishnu Vinod are also part of the Kerala squad.

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been named Kerala captain for the upcoming 2026-27 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.

Samson turned 32 on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

He will be aiming to bounce back in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after he managed only 107 runs in the five-match T20I series in New Zealand with just one fifty.

Kerala's Campaign and Squad Details

'Kerala announces its squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026/27, with Sanju Samson leading the side. A new campaign, a new challenge, and one goal make Kerala proud!' said Kerala Cricket Association on X.

Kerala, who are placed in Group C, will begin their campaign against Madhya Pradesh in New Chandigarh on November 14.

Andhra, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Tripura are the other teams in Group C.

IPL Auction Implications

In last season's Syed Mushtaq Ali, Samson scored 233 runs in six innings with a strike rate of 137.86 as Kerala finished fourth in their group to miss out on the Super League.

Veteran spinner Jalaj Saxena has been picked in the squad along with Kerala's Ranji Trophy captain Vishnu Vinod, Rohan S Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vignesh Puthur and K M Asif.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy serves as an important tournament for the young domestic players to impress the IPL franchises ahead of the mini auction scheduled next month.

Kerala's Squad For Mushtaq Ali Trophy:

Kerala Cricket Association/X