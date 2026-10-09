Samson, Iyer, Varma Blitz Propels India to Highest T20I Score vs West Indies

Sanju Samson's explosive return to form, combined with powerful hitting from Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma, propelled India to a record-breaking 249/5 against the West Indies in the second T20I in Ranchi.

SCORECARD: India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I, Ranchi

IMAGE: In a first, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the Big Bash League season opener. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sanju Samson roared back to form with a blistering 82 runs off just 21 balls, including his ninth T20I fifty, setting a strong foundation for India.

Shreyas Iyer continued his excellent form with an 18-ball 40, while Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 44 from 18 balls, ensuring a high-scoring finish.

India posted 249/5, their highest-ever T20I total against the West Indies, surpassing their previous best of 244/4.

The innings featured significant partnerships, including a 97-run stand between Samson and Ishan Kishan (43), and an 83-run partnership between Iyer and Varma.

Despite losing three wickets for 23 runs in the middle overs, India maintained a high run-rate throughout the innings on a bowler-friendly pitch.

Sanju Samson roared back to form with a blistering 82 before Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma's rapid knocks powered India to 249/5 in the second T20I against the West Indies in Ranchi on Friday.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson showed the Windies bowlers no mercy as he clobbered 9 fours and 4 sixes in his stroke-filled innings. Photograph: BCCI

After four straight low scores, Samson smashed a 21-ball fifty, his ninth in T20Is, to set the tone in an entertaining 97-run partnership (43b) with Ishan Kishan.

It eventually led the hosts to their highest-ever T20I total against the West Indies.

The duo powered India to 139/1 in 11 overs at a run-rate of over 12, with home player Kishan contributing a 22-ball 43, including six fours and two sixes.

Early Onslaught and Samson's Revival

IMAGE: Sanju Samson with Ishan Kishan on reaching his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

India followed the same template, with Abhishek Sharma getting into his zone early, charging at everything as the hosts raced at over 10 runs an over after being asked to bat. There was hardly anything in the pitch for bowlers, and Abhishek hammered spinner Akeal Hosein for a six after holding back for the first five balls, as Samson took his time to settle in.

Samson began unconvincingly with a series of miscued shots, and was lucky to survive on six when Pooran failed to hold on to a straight chance at cover off Hosein.

Another top edge flew away for four as fortune continued to favour the Kerala batter. But Samson made the most of his reprieves, taking apart Hosein with three sixes and two fours as India raced to 64/1 in five overs.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson in action. Photograph: BCCI

Abhishek (20; 12b) meanwhile departed trying to break free after a few dot balls, mistiming a pull off Chase's short delivery for a comfortable catch to Gudakesh Moti at mid-on.

But by then, Samson was in his zone, racing into the 40s, and luck continued to favour him. Motie put down another chance at mid-off, failing to hold on to a chipped drive.

Samson rubbed salt into the wound, cracking two fours off Romario Shepherd, the second drive fetched his fifty off just 21 balls.

Middle Order Contributions and Record Total

IMAGE: Roston Chase celebrates the wicket of Ishan Kishan. Photograph: BCCI

Off-spinner Roston Chase, returning to the attack in the middle overs broke the stand between Samson and Kishan, with two wickets in successive overs.

Kishan and Shivam Dube (7) were both bowled while attempting to play across the line. The move to promote Dube to No. 4 failed as he struggled to get going and fell after consuming 10 balls.

Samson's entertaining knock also ended in the 15th over, 18 runs shy of a century with his ramp shot over deep backward point went straight to Kamil Pooran.

IMAGE: Captain Shreyas Iyer slammed 40 off 18 balls. Photograph: BCCI

India lost three wickets for 23 runs in the middle overs but Indian skipper Shreyas, fresh from his maiden T20I century at Lucknow, carried his form into Ranchi.

Iyer counter-attacked with effortless shots in his 18-ball 40, while Tilak remained unbeaten on 44 (18b).

IMAGE: Tilak Varma gets cheeky during his pacy innings of 44. Photograph: BCCI

Tilak also crossed 5,000 T20 runs and kept the pressure on the West Indies with crisp, well-placed boundaries in their 83-run partnership that came off just 32 balls as India surpassed their previous highest of 244/4 against the Windies (in 2016).