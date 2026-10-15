Sanju Samson Shares Arshdeep Injury Update

Sanju Samson remains optimistic about Arshdeep Singh's recovery from a bouncer injury, hoping the key pacer will be fit to play in India's crucial T20I series decider against the West Indies.

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh grimaces in pain after being struck by a bouncer.



Key Points Arshdeep Singh was struck by a Shamar Joseph bouncer during the fourth T20I against West Indies, causing visible discomfort and requiring medical attention.

Sanju Samson stated that Arshdeep is applying ice to his shoulder and expressed hope for a quick recovery ahead of the series decider.

India lost the fourth T20I by 24 runs, levelling the five-match series at 2-2, making Arshdeep's fitness crucial for the final match.

The series decider between India and West Indies is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on Saturday.

No detailed medical update on Arshdeep's condition has been provided by the Indian team yet.

Sanju Samson is hopeful that Arshdeep Singh will recover in time for India's T20I series decider against the West Indies after the left-arm pacer was struck by a short-pitched delivery in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Injury Incident and Immediate Aftermath

Arshdeep was hit by a Shamar Joseph bouncer in the final over of India's chase in the fourth T20I. The pacer was in visible discomfort and needed medical attention on the field before being unable to continue.

"Arshdeep is putting ice on his shoulders. Hopefully he gets well soon. He got struck by a high-speed ball. Hope he recovers soon," Samson said at the post-match press conference.

Series Context and Decider

India lost the fourth T20I by 24 runs, with the result levelling the five-match series at 2-2. The two teams will meet in Bengaluru on Saturday for the decider.

Arshdeep's fitness will be a concern for India heading into the crucial contest, with the team yet to provide a detailed medical update on the pacer.