Sanju Samson: India's Asian Games Gold Did 'Not Come On A Platter'

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson reveals how India's experienced team navigated the pressures of a high-stakes final against Pakistan to secure a hard-earned gold medal at the Asian Games, asserting their victory was far from easy.

IMAGE: India's ishan Kishan celebrates with Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah after defeating Pakistan to win the gold medal at the Asian Games in Nisshin on Saturday. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Sanju Samson emphasised that India's Asian Games gold medal in cricket was hard-earned and not given 'on a platter'.

The presence of experienced 'A' list players was crucial in managing pressure during the high-octane final against Pakistan.

India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs to successfully defend their men's cricket gold at the continental event.

Half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma helped India post a formidable 211 for six, restricting Pakistan to 192 for six.

Samson highlighted that the team remained focused on match conditions despite the magnitude of the Asian Games final.

Wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson asserted India did not get the Asian Games gold 'on a platter', and said fielding experienced A-list players helped the team manage the pressures of a high-octane final against Pakistan. India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs to defend their men's cricket gold at the continental showpiece in Nisshin on Saturday.

The Role of Experience in High-Pressure Matches

"We had a very experienced team. That's where the experience of experienced players comes in. We knew how to manage our energy, how to keep ourselves motivated and focused even when practices were not happening and matches were not happening," Samson said after the match. India's decision to bring their regular T20 contingent ensured they had the firepower and composure to handle the occasion.

"Bringing the 'A' team really helped, and that's what happened against Pakistan in the final. I think it was a proper game for everyone," he added.

Match Performance and Pakistan's Challenge

India rode on half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma to post a formidable 211 for six before restricting Pakistan to 192 for six in a thrilling final. But the final was far from a one-sided affair. Pakistan's aggressive response on a good batting surface ensured the contest remained alive until the closing stages.

"Finally, we got to play a good match. We scored 200 in the first innings and thought the second innings could be difficult for Pakistan, but the wicket was good and they also batted well. Everyone got to see a good final. "We did not get the gold on a platter. We had to really work hard for it. That makes it all the more satisfying, and we are all happy," he said.

Maintaining Focus Amidst Grand Occasion

Samson acknowledged that the team was conscious of the magnitude of the contest but insisted that the players did not allow the occasion to dictate their approach. "Definitely, it's a big occasion and a big opportunity for all of us to represent our country in an Asian Games final. "That is what happens before and after the game. But once the game starts, we play according to the demands of the match conditions and match situations," he said.