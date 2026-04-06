Samson, Bumrah Nominated For ICC Player Of Month Award

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket with Sanju Samson during the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, on March 8, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sanju Samson became only the third player to score fifties in both the semi-final and final of a T20 World Cup.

Samson smashed a brilliant 89 in the T20 World Cup 2026 final to power India to their third T20 World Cup title.

Jasprit Bumrah played a key role with the ball in the final, taking 4/15 against New Zealand.

Dashing opener Sanju Samson and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who played a key role in India's T20 World Cup triumph, have been shortlisted for the ICC men's Player of the Month award for March 2026.



Along with the Indian duo, South Africa batter Connor Esterhuizen has been nominated among the men's players, while New Zealand captain Amelia Kerr, Australia batter Beth Mooney, South Africa seam bowler Ayabonga Khaka are in contention for the women's honour.

Samson's sizzling form towards the end of the T20 World Cup, which earned him the Player of the Tournament award, puts him in the fray alongside Bumrah, the Player of the Match in the final.



Rookie Esterhuizen completes the shortlist following an outstanding debut T20I series in New Zealand that saw one of the best statistics after five T20Is by anyone from his country.



A look at the ICC player of the month nominees for March 2026:

Sanju Samson (India)

Samson did not get to play in the early part of the tournament but was the standout performer in the big games and helped India retain the title. He struck 97 not out against the West Indies in what was a virtual quarter-final in Kolkata and followed it with knocks of 89 in the semi-final against England in Mumbai and the final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

Jasprit Bumrah (India)

In the same set of matches, Bumrah grabbed seven wickets at an average of 12.00 and an economy rate of 7.00. He picked up three wickets in the two matches against the West Indies and England and then produced match-winning figures of four for 15 in four overs against New Zealand in the final.

Connor Esterhuizen (South Africa)

Esterhuizen scored 200 runs at an average of 50 and a strike-rate of 145.98, helping complete a 3-2 win in New Zealand. Named Player of the Series, he reached 551 rating points in the ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings, the second highest after five matches by a South Africa player. Esterhuizen reached 39th in the rankings, the fourth-best by any South African after five matches.

Women's Shortlist:

Amelia Kerr (New Zealand)

The New Zealand skipper scored 176 runs at a strike-rate of 78.57 in four ODIs during the period while also grabbing 18 wickets with an economy rate of 3.77. She was the Player of the Series as New Zealand defeated Zimbabwe 3-0 in ODIs, taking seven for 34 in the second match. In six T20Is, she scored 276 runs at a strike-rate of 158.62 and took six wickets. She was also the Player of the Series in New Zealand's 4-1 T20I series win over South Africa.

Beth Mooney (Australia)

Mooney scored 171 runs in two ODIs - an unbeaten 106 in the final ODI of the series against India in Hobart and 65 against the West Indies in Basseterre. She scored 107 runs at a strike-rate of 128.91 in three T20Is that included a match-winning 79 off 55 deliveries in the first T20I against the West Indies in Kingstown.

Ayabonga Khaka (South Africa)

The South Africa seam bowler was the leading wicket-taker in their T20I series in New Zealand, grabbing eight wickets in four matches. She followed her consistent performances with an outstanding haul of six for 56 in the first ODI in Christchurch.

(ICC)