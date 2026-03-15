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Home  » Cricket » Sanju Samson foresees India's reign in global cricket after T20 World Cup win

Sanju Samson foresees India's reign in global cricket after T20 World Cup win

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 15, 2026 20:50 IST

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'The amount of players which are coming up and definitely India is going to do this more and more often.'

Sanju Samson-T20-World-Cup

IMAGE: Sanju Samson played a pivotal role in India's 2026 T20 World Cup win, tallying 321 runs at a strike rate of nearly 200 in five matches. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Sanju Samson believes India will dominate global cricket in the coming years due to the quality of players.
  • Samson played a crucial role in India's T20 World Cup victory, scoring 321 runs at a high strike rate.
  • Samson highlighted the team's focus and his role in contributing to the T20 World Cup win.
  • Mohammed Siraj described his inclusion and World Cup win as a 'miracle'.

Sanju Samson, whose exploits fuelled India's recent T20 World Cup triumph, on Sunday asserted that the country is poised to rule global cricket for years to come.

Speaking on the sidelines of the BCCI Naman Awards 2026 in New Delhi, Samson also likened his exploits during India's triumphal march to the title to a movie, and said it was yet to sink in.

 

"Not yet, I am still like, actually, when I get up in the morning I'm like 'has it really happened'. So honestly, that's the feeling," Samson said when asked about last Sunday's triumph.

He added, "But I feel that in the coming years with the quality of players we have in our country, this is going to be repeated. It's not going to be, okay, it has happened once in a while. The amount of players which are coming up and definitely India is going to do this more and more often."

Samson's blistering campaign

Samson was named Player of the Tournament in the 2026 T20 World Cup after a historic campaign, scoring 321 runs at a strike rate of nearly 200 in just five innings to lead India to the title.

Despite not playing initially, he delivered 80-plus scores in the must-win Super Eights match against the West Indies, the semifinal against England, and in the final against New Zealand.

Samson further said he has been dreaming to help India win a World Cup.

"Absolutely, I think you can only dream where you want to go, but you can't definitely ride the path towards it. So my life or my career has been one of the best examples. I definitely wanted to do this a couple of years ago.

"I want to win a World Cup for my country, but it had its own plan, its own script. So, but more like a movie. I enjoyed it," Samson said.

A moment to cherish

The unassuming star from Kerala has been toiling for years to leave an impact on the game, and the T20 World Cup was his finest moment.

"As I said before, I wanted to do something like this, then I got pulled out of my journey, and then suddenly, the team wanted me to come and contribute, and that's when I actually mentally flipped a bit... I think, before that, in the New Zealand series, the focus was all about myself.

"But in the World Cup, the focus was all about the team. And in the Zimbabwe game, right from that moment, everyone wanted me to contribute to it. I had a role to play.

"So that's when the shift happened and the confidence that, okay, 'the team needs you, Sanju', and let's do what you can the best. So that's where everything started from.

"And then I had the experience, I was working mentally. I was working physically, so I knew that I'm ready, and I knew that this is meant for me, so I just had to do what I know best.

"So, I've been playing this format for a very long time and then it was just about planning and going out there and executing it," Samson said.

A miracle, says Siraj

Pacer Mohammed Siraj described the triumph as a "miracle" from a personal point of view as he was not even part of the initial squad for the tournament and was included only as a replacement for an injured Harshit Rana.

"I was not in the initial squad, then I got it, played a game, and now I have been part of two World Cup-winning squads. I would say it's a miracle for me," Siraj said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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