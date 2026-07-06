Sanju Samson dropped for Zimbabwe T20I series; Prabhsimran Singh called up

Sanju Samson has been dropped from the Indian T20I squad for the upcoming Zimbabwe series, paving the way for new talent like Prabhsimran Singh, Harsh Dubey, and a host of young pacers to make their mark on the international stage.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson managed just 5, 0 and 1 in the last three T20Is for India before he made way for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sanju Samson has been dropped from the Indian squad for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe after a string of poor performances.

Prabhsimran Singh, the Punjab Kings' glovesman, has received his maiden call-up to the Indian T20I team.

Spin all-rounder Harsh Dubey replaces Axar Patel, and Rinku Singh comes in for Washington Sundar.

A young pace attack featuring Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Yash Thakur, and Ashok Sharma has been selected, with Thakur and Sharma earning their maiden call-ups.

Shreyas Iyer will captain the squad, with Tilak Varma as vice-captain, for the series scheduled for July 23, 25, and 26 in Harare.

Sanju Samson has been dropped from the Indian team for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, to be played in Harare later this month. Following three failures in a row, Samson lost his place in the playing XI to the young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the ongoing five-match T20I series in England.

New Faces in the Squad

The Kerala wicketkeeper-batter has now been left out of the 15-member squad with Punjab Kings' glovesman Prabhsimran Singh earning his maiden call-up to the Indian team. Spin all-rounder Harsh Dubey has come in for Axar Patel, while Rinku Singh takes the place of Washington Sundar.

Young Pace Attack and Schedule

India have gone in for a young pace attack in Prince Yadav, who recently made his T20I debut in England, while speedster Mayank Yadav makes a comeback to the Indian team after nearly two years. The young duo of Yash Thakur and Ashok Sharma earned their maiden call-up to the Indian team. The three T20Is in Zimbabwe will be played in Harare on July 23, 25 and 26.

India’s Squad for Zimbabwe T20I Series

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (w/k), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarathy, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (w/k).