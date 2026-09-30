Despite rain disruptions, Shreyas & Co stay focused for Asian Games semifinal

Sanju Samson provides insights into how the Indian cricket team is navigating persistent rain and limited practice opportunities in Japan, ensuring they remain "switched on" for their crucial Asia Games semifinal clash.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during a practice session at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan, on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Incessant rains in Japan have severely limited India's cricket training and competition time for the Asia Games.

Despite weather challenges, the team has maintained morale and focus through constant meetings, team activities, and gym sessions.

India's quarterfinal against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain, and they are set to face Sri Lanka in the semifinal.

Sanju Samson emphasizes the team's excitement to play and adapt to unknown conditions in Nagoya.

The article highlights the depth of Indian cricket, crediting both the IPL and strong domestic cricket for talent development.

Incessant rains have deprived India of crucial training and competition time in Japan, but constant meetings and team activities have helped the players remain "switched on", said opener Sanju Samson in Nisshin, Japan, on Wednesday.

Team Morale Amidst Rain Delays

India have been in Japan for the past 10 days but have only played a five-overs-a-side game against Japan on September 22.

The three-time T20 World Cup winners have their first proper training session scheduled later on Wednesday.

Earlier, India's opening match in the Asia Games -- a quarterfinal against Afghanistan -- was abandoned after no play was possible due to rain.

India will take on Sri Lanka in the semifinal on Thursday.

"We have had some good time (off the field). We have been doing some team activities. We were trying to do some practice (but the weather did not allow). But we were training and conditioning in the gym," Samson said when asked if the weather has disrupted the team's rhythm.

"We were spending time together. We were talking (about) cricket and combinations. We were having constant meetings to switch on the players when it is required.

"These are the times where we need to be a bit more aware that we need to switch on and suddenly play a big semifinal. We all are aware of that. Luckily, we have got a good sunny day today to practice," said Samson on the eve of the semifinal against a second-string Sri Lanka.

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Preparing for the Semifinal Clash

Samson said the players are itching to take the field with the weather keeping them indoors mostly.

"Yes, yesterday we were having a chat in the gym. When the team is having a gym session, we are saying that 'yes, we need to get out and play some game of cricket'. So, we all are very much excited to come and play a proper game of cricket."

The outfield is expected to be soft and the pitch sluggish considering the wet weather.

Asked if it was safe to play in such conditions, Samson said: "Conditions are a bit different. We have never played a game here in Nagoya. Most of us are playing here for the first time, so there might be a lot of unknown factors. And it goes for the other team as well. So, both teams are coming here fresh.

"We don't know the conditions until we go out there and play a proper game of cricket. So, that is where the fun is. I think that is where any team can compete against any team."

Adapting to Unknown Playing Conditions

India's rain-truncated match against Japan in Sano went down to the wire after the contest was curtailed due to a wet outfield.

India are playing a three-match ODI series against the West Indies simultaneously, besides a men's 'A' series against Australia at home.

The Depth Of Indian Cricket Talent

Asked about the depth of Indian cricket and the ability to field multiple teams at the same time, Samson said, "It is a known fact nowadays how strong Indian cricket has grown from last so many years. So, I think there has been some constant effort. I think definitely IPL plays a huge role.

"But I feel our domestic cricket is also playing a huge role actually. We have been constantly making great efforts to go out and play all the domestic matches whenever we get a chance. And that is where we tend to develop a lot of talents also."