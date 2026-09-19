Sanju Samson becomes face of Jan Kaushal Kendra's youth skill initiative in Delhi

Sanju Samson has been appointed Brand Ambassador of Jan Kaushal Kendra, Moti Nagar, with Delhi CM Rekha Gupta highlighting his connection with the capital and role inspiring youth.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted Sanju Samson's association with the national capital during the meeting. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Rekha Gupta/X

Key Points Delhi CM Rekha Gupta congratulated Sanju Samson on becoming Brand Ambassador of Jan Kaushal Kendra, Moti Nagar.

Gupta highlighted Samson’s connection with Delhi and his potential to inspire the city’s youth towards skills and self-reliance.

Samson completed 9,000 T20 runs during his 50 against Afghanistan, taking his tally to 9,027 runs in 351 matches.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met India cricketer Sanju Samson and congratulated him on being appointed Brand Ambassador of Jan Kaushal Kendra in Moti Nagar.

Gupta said Samson’s association with Delhi and his cricketing journey in the capital would help inspire young people to pursue skills, opportunities and self-reliance.

In a post on X, the chief minister described Samson as a "star cricketer and youth icon" and said he shares a special bond with Delhi, where he spent his early years and began playing cricket.

"Met Bharat's star cricketer and youth icon Shri Sanju Samson and congratulated him on joining Team Delhi! Sanju shares a special bond with Delhi, where he spent his early years and began his cricketing journey. Now, as Brand Ambassador of Jan Kaushal Kendra, Moti Nagar, appointed by the Madan Lal Khurana Foundation, he will inspire Delhi’s youth towards skills, opportunities and self-reliance," she said in the post.

MLA Harish Khurana and senior representatives of the Trinity Foundation and IACT Education were also present at the meeting.

Samson Completes 9,000 T20 Runs

Samson marked the occasion with a significant batting milestone, completing 9,000 runs in T20 cricket during India’s third and final T20I against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

He reached the landmark during a 50-run knock off 35 balls, including two fours and four sixes. It was his second successive T20I half-century.

Samson was dismissed by Azmatullah Omarzai in the 14th over and now has 9,027 runs from 351 T20 matches, including eight centuries and 57 half-centuries.

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1,549 runs for India in T20Is

For India, Samson has tallied 1,549 runs in 69 T20Is at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 158.

His T20I tally includes three centuries and seven half-centuries.

India seal 3-0 series win

Samson’s milestone came during a dominant Indian performance. Opening partner Abhishek Sharma smashed a record-breaking 34-ball 108 as India posted 221/7 after being asked to bat first.

India then bowled out Afghanistan for 94 to register a 127-run victory and complete a 3-0 series sweep.