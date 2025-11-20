Sanju Feels Like A Champion In CSK Yellow

'I have been waiting for this day and I am very fortunate that I am going to wear the yellow jersey.'

IMAGE: Sanju Samson dons the CSK jersey for the first time. Photograph: Screengrab via CSK/Instagram

Sanju Samson could not contain his excitement as he donned the iconic Chennai Super Kings jersey for the first time.



Samson joined five-time IPL champions CSK in a blockbuster trade from the Rajasthan Royals in exchange for the dynamic all-rounder duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran ahead of IPL 2026.



The Kerala wicketkeeper-batter was an integral part of Royals since his debut in IPL 2013. The only other team he played for was Delhi Capitals in 2016 and 2017 when Royals were banned for two seasons.

Under his leadership, Royals reached the IPL final in 2022, their first appearance since winning the inaugural edition in 2008.



Samson, 31, has played 177 matches in his IPL career, scoring 4,704 runs at a strike rate of 139.04, with three centuries and 26 fifties.



'I have been waiting for this day and I am very fortunate that I am going to wear the yellow jersey.'

'I am always in my dark colours like black, blue or brown, but yellow, definitely I think it is a great feeling to wear that jersey,' Samson said in the video posted by CSK on X.



'Honestly, I never thought about how I would feel after wearing the CSK jersey. I felt very positive and I felt very happy. It felt different, a different energy wearing that jersey. I felt like a champion. I felt like Okay, wow!'