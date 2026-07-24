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Sanjay Manjrekar backs NEET-UG protesters, calls for student empowerment

By REDIFF CRICKET July 24, 2026 10:13 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has publicly thrown his support behind students protesting the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, emphasising the importance of empowering India's youth amidst ongoing demonstrations and calls for systemic educational reform.

Protestors march toward Parliament

IMAGE: Protestors march toward Parliament. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Friday expressed support for students protesting over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, saying he stands in solidarity with the youth of India.

'I stand in solidarity with the youth of India. Do not suppress them, give them wings. They will take India to new heights,' Manjrekar wrote in an X post.

Key Points

  • Sanjay Manjrekar backed students protesting over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
  • Says he stands in soildarity with them.
  • Protest continue across India.
 

Widespread protests continued at Tolstoy Marg and Janpath in the national capital, as activists and students pressed on with their demonstration against the Centre over exam paper leaks and systemic issues in education.

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said the government has agreed to their request to hold talks at a neutral venue on Friday and reiterated to push forward their demands, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, one of the core demands of the students.

The discussions will take place at the Constitution Club of India.

The development came after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike at Medanta Hospital in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at a hospital.

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Sanjay ManjrekarNEET-UG 2026IndiaParliamentTolstoy Marg

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