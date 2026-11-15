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Sanjay Manjrekar slams India U-19's 'aggressive' celebrations after win over Pakistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V November 15, 2026 18:34 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has sparked debate by questioning the Indian U-19 team's aggressive celebrations following their dramatic Asia Cup final victory over Pakistan, suggesting they reserve such displays for stronger cricketing nations.

India U-19 cricket team

FILE IMAGE: India U-19 players celebrate theier Asia Cup title win over Pakistan in Al Amerat, Oman, on Saturday, November 14, 2026. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points

  • Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar criticised the Indian U-19 team's celebrations following their dramatic one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final.
  • Manjrekar suggested the team should "pick guys of their own size" to display aggression, naming Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and England as suitable opponents.
  • He described Pakistan as a "soft and easy target" for such displays of aggression on social media.
  • India clinched the Asia Cup title in a last-ball thriller, chasing 337 with a remarkable lower-order fightback.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has questioned the celebrations of the Indian U-19 team following its dramatic one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, saying the players should "pick guys of own size" if they wanted to display aggression on the field.

India clinched the title in a last-ball thriller, chasing down Pakistan's 337 for nine with one wicket in hand.

The celebrations that followed the victory, however, drew a pointed response from Manjrekar on social media.

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Manjrekar's Strong Words on Aggression

Taking to X, Manjrekar described Pakistan as a "soft and easy target" and suggested India should direct its aggression towards teams such as Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and England.

"Indian cricket should now pick guys of their own size if they want to show 'aggression' on the field. Pak is now a soft & easy target. I suggest Aus, SA, NZ & Eng…" Manjrekar posted.

India's victory was built on a remarkable lower-order fightback after the team slumped to 252 for eight in the 42nd over while chasing 338.

Manal Chauhan and Mohit Ulva revived the chase with a 57-run stand for the ninth wicket.

Manal made 47 off 32 balls before departing with India needing 36 runs from the final wicket. Mohit then found support from No. 11 C Venkata, who remained unbeaten on 11 off eight balls.

Mohit sealed the win by smashing leg-spinner Ahmed Hussain wide of long-off for a boundary.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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