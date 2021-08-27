Sania-McHale cruise to semi-finals at Cleveland

IMAGE: India's Sania Mirza and USA's Christina McHale beat Shuai Zhang of China and Lucie Hradecká of Czechia at Cleveland Championships Photograph: Lauren Bacho/Getty Images

India's Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina McHale cruised to the semifinals of Tennis in the Land tournament with a straight set win over Lucie Hradecka and Shuai Zhang in Cleveland.

Mirza and McHale hardly broke a sweat, beating Czech Republic's Hradecka and her Chinese partner Zhang 6-3, 6-3 in one hour one minute in the women's doubles quarterfinals on Thursday.

The Indian-American pair impressed on first serve (78.9%) and converted five out of nine break points to claim a comfortable victory.

Mirza and McHale will take on Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri and American Catherine Harrison in the semi-finals.

They are yet to drop a set in the tournament as they had defeated Georgia's Oksana Kalashnikova and her Romanian partner Andreea Mitu 6-3, 6-2 in the opening round.