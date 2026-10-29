Sangakkara Slams 'Threatening' Behaviour By Ryanair Staff

Kumar Sangakkara has accused Ryanair staff at Dublin airport of 'discriminatory' and 'threatening' behaviour during recent travel with family.

IMAGE: Kumar Sangakkara said he faced discriminatory behaviour from Ryan Air personnel at the airport in Dublin when he was travelling with his family. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kumar Sangakkara alleged 'discriminatory' and 'threatening' behaviour from Ryanair personnel at Dublin airport.

The former Sri Lankan captain described the experience while travelling with his family as 'shocking' and 'unacceptable'.

Sangakkara highlighted the 'tone of address' and 'mishandling of procedure' by the airline staff.

Cricketing great Kumar Sangakkara said he was shocked by the 'discriminatory' behaviour from airline personnel in Dublin.

Sangakkara pointed out that the tone of address and behaviour from Ryan Air personnel at the airport in Dublin was threatening when he was travelling with his family.

'Unacceptable for any passenger'

'Has anyone experienced discriminatory gate personnel @Ryanair in Dublin? I with my family just did and it was shocking,' Sanga, who turned 49 on Tuesday, posted on X.

'The tone of address and the mishandling of procedure and threatening behavior. Unacceptable for any passenger. First bad experience in Dublin,' added the Sri Lankan, the first non-British president of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) from 2019 to 2021.

Replying to a fan's comment on his post, the former wicketkeeper-batter further added: 'It is quite jarring when you experience it @sanjiva.'