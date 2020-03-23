Sangakkara, Jason Gillespie in self-quarantine after returning from UK

March 23, 2020 13:03 IST

IMAGE: The authorities are concerned over people returning from the most-affected COVID-19 countries in Europe not registering with the police and practising isolation. Photograph: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for MCC

Sri Lankan batting great Kumar Sangakkara has said he is currently in self-quarantine, following his government's guidelines for those recently returning from Europe, which has now become the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The authorities are concerned over people returning from the most-affected COVID-19 countries in Europe not registering with the police and practising isolation.

"I have no symptoms or anything like that, but I'm following government guidelines," Sangakkara told News First.

"I arrived from London over a week ago and the first thing was there was a news bulletin saying that anyone who had travelled from within March 1 to 15 should register themselves with the police and undergo self quarantine. I registered myself with the police."

The former captain said this even as the government confirmed there have been at least three cases of recent returnees attempting to hide the novel coronavirus symptoms from authorities.

Both Sangakkara and his former teammate Mahela Jayawardene have been active on social media, urging Sri Lankans to avoid panic and to exercise proper social distancing, as the country went into curfew on Friday evening.

Sri Lanka has so far reported more than 80 active COVID-19 positive cases in the country.

Across the world, the number of infected has crossed three lakh besides a death toll of more than 14,000 people.

Meanwhile, former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie has also gone into a two-week isolation after returning from the United Kingdom.

Gillespie, who is the head coach at Sussex, had been in Cape Town with the team for a pre-season tour, which was cut short as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Jason Gillespie self isolates after returning from England

After England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspended all professional cricket till May 28, former Australian cricketer Jason Gillespie who was in England revealed that he is back home and has self-isolated.

The ECB on Friday suspended all professional cricket amid the coronavirus outbreak. Gillespie who is also the Sussex's head coach posted a series of tweets saying that he is in isolation for the next two weeks. The right-handed bowler also urged everyone to stay indoors.

"Due to current events it was decided by @SussexCCC and myself that it would be best if I was back home in Australia. Hence I am now home and in isolation for the next 2 weeks. Having just been o/s, I urge everyone to please stay at home. It is the ONLY option for all of us," Gillespie tweeted.

"Our club @SussexCCC have been amazing looking after all our players and staff. We cut short our pre season trip to Cape Town and the clubs absolute priority has always been staff and players that were home and away," he added.

With nearly half of the coronavirus positive cases in New South Wales, Australia has 1,314 cases confirmed cases of the pandemic.

Earlier, the World Health Organisation declared Europe as the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic owing to the spurt of cases in the region.