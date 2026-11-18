David Warner, a key figure in the infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal, is now demanding a full public inquiry to reveal the truth behind the Cape Town Test events, even as Cricket Australia launches its own independent forum for reconciliation.

IMAGE: David Warner has called for an open public inquiry into the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points David Warner has called for an open public inquiry into the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, urging participants to speak openly.

Warner expressed a desire for transparency regarding what transpired behind closed doors with Cricket Australia and its former employees.

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg and board member David Boon announced an independent forum for players and staff to share their experiences.

The forum is voluntary and aims to provide a safe setting for all parties to voice their perspectives, without being a re-investigation or re-prosecution.

CA believes this forum is a "circuit breaker" to move past the nearly decade-long fallout and ongoing debate surrounding the events.

Former Australia opener David Warner has called for an open public enquiry into the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, saying those involved in the infamous Cape Town Test should come forward and disclose what transpired behind closed doors.

Warner, who was handed a one-year suspension for his role in the scandal, said he wanted people who were present at the time to speak openly about the incident and its aftermath.

"I would have liked an open public enquiry. And the people that were there at the time can come forward and speak," Warner told Kayo Sports.

"Because we have no idea about what's happened behind closed doors with CA, and the previous employees at Cricket Australia. And I think that's very important too."

Warner has also backed former teammate Usman Khawaja's recollections of the controversy in the latter's book.

Warner's Call For Transparency

The remarks came even as Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg and board member David Boon announced an independent forum for players and staff to share their experiences and perspectives on the ball-tampering scandal.

Greenberg and Boon said participation in the forum would be voluntary for those who were not interviewed or previously given an opportunity to speak. They also reiterated that the investigation into the original incidents had been completed.

"We recognise the pain and hurt that events surrounding Sandpapergate have caused. Let's be honest - the game is hurting at the moment. It is not good for anyone. We need to find a path through and we need to heal," Greenberg said in a media release issued by CA.

Cricket Australia's Response: An Independent Forum

"As part of this process - and so that all parties who wish to - can tell their version of events we will set up an independent forum. This is a chance to give everyone a voice in an independent, safe and private setting. This is not a re-investigation, it is not designed to re-prosecute or sanction."

"There are relationships and friendships from players that have shared dressing rooms for decades that are under enormous strain. It's incumbent on us to try to find a path for that. To try to come out the other side. The game's bigger than all of us," he added.

Healing The Game: CA's Rationale

Boon said such a forum is needed to move on from a sordid chapter.

"After careful consideration, the CA Board has decided to establish a forum that will allow players and staff involved in the events of South Africa in 2018 to share their experiences and perspectives. We believe this is in the best interests of the game."

"For almost a decade, the fallout from those events has remained part of the conversation around Australian cricket. It has been a difficult chapter for many people and, increasingly, the ongoing debate has become a distraction from the game. We believe it is time for a circuit breaker," said the former opener.