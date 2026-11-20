The Australian government is pressing Cricket Australia for an independent and transparent inquiry into the 2018 Sandpapergate ball-tampering scandal, as fresh allegations from former players reignite the controversy and put pressure on current captain Pat Cummins.

IMAGE: Australia captain Pat Cummins during the press conference following allegations by former player Usman Khawaja on the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. Photograph: Jeremy Piper/Reuters

Key Points The Australian government has urged Cricket Australia to ensure its forum into Sandpapergate is handled independently and openly.

Cricket Australia's plan for a private forum without new sanctions has been criticised by former players like Michael Clarke.

The 2018 scandal reignited this month after Usman Khawaja alleged wider knowledge of ball-tampering, with David Warner and Cameron Bancroft backing his claims.

Test captain Pat Cummins has rejected Khawaja's allegations, calling them "complete and utter nonsense" last week.

Public polls indicate a majority believe Khawaja, Warner, and Bancroft's accounts over Cummins and other bowlers, leading to pressure on Cummins' captaincy.

Cricket Australia should ensure its forum into Sandpapergate is handled as independently and openly as possible, a government spokesperson said on Friday, as former players slammed the governing body's attempts to defuse an escalating controversy surrounding the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

CA bosses said on Wednesday that an independent forum would be set up to allow players to give their accounts of the incident, but the results would not necessarily be made public and no sanctions would follow.

Government Urges Openness Amid Criticism

The move has been ridiculed by past players and pundits, including former captain Michael Clarke, who said the Australian public had been lied to about who was party to the cheating during the South Africa test series.

A spokesperson for Sports Minister Anika Wells said integrity mattered to "every kid with a bat or a ball".

"This is Cricket Australia's process to run and it is a matter for them to work through. Australians will expect this to be run independently and as openly as possible," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"We have a summer of cricket to look forward to and I'm sure all of Australia will get behind our team."

Sandpapergate Allegations Resurface

CA did not provide immediate comment when asked by Reuters on Friday to respond and to provide more details about its forum.

The eight-year-old Sandpapergate scandal has reignited this month following allegations by former Australia batter Usman Khawaja that other players and staff knew of the ball-tampering — and not just the three who were found culpable and sanctioned after a rapid investigation by CA's integrity unit during the South Africa tour.

CA banned then-captain Steve Smith and David Warner for 12 months, and Cameron Bancroft for nine.

Test captain Pat Cummins and fellow pace bowler Mitchell Starc have since rejected Khawaja's allegations, saying they had no prior knowledge of ball-tampering.

Conflicting Accounts And Public Opinion

But three other players involved in the 2018 tour came forward to back up Khawaja's account, including Warner and Bancroft, who said "the whole team" knew, including coaching staff and a media manager.

Clarke, who captained Australia from 2011 to 2015, said Bancroft's explosive 4,000-word statement shared with media on Wednesday had made CA's forum redundant.

"The public don’t want any more bullshit,” he said on his podcast "Beyond23".

“The public want the complete truth to allow us to move on."

Pressure Mounts On Captain Pat Cummins

The scandal has heaped pressure on Cummins, one of the game's most devastating pace bowlers, who boasts a strong portfolio of corporate sponsors.

Cummins called Khawaja's allegations "complete and utter nonsense" in an hour-long press conference last week, and criticised his former teammate for being "casual" with others' lives and reputations.

He declined to comment to a large media scrum camped outside his Sydney home on Thursday and at training, but his manager said Cummins' position remained steadfast and he had no need to respond to Bancroft's statement.

A poll of 13,000 readers of Melbourne's Herald Sun newspaper had 82% saying they believed Khawaja's, Warner's and Bancroft's accounts of Sandpapergate versus 18% for Cummins and Australia's bowlers who denied prior knowledge.

A majority of 6,000 readers in a poll in the Sydney Morning Herald said they did not expect Cummins to remain as captain for the first test of the home summer against New Zealand, which starts December 9.

Former Australia bowler Mitchell Johnson said the public pressure on Cummins to stand down as captain would be too much.

"I just can’t see how his captaincy and personal brand survives this," Johnson wrote in a column for the West Australian newspaper.