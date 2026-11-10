Sandpapergate row: Cricket Australia refuses fresh probe

Cricket Australia has firmly rejected calls for a fresh inquiry into the infamous 'Sandpapergate' scandal, even as Usman Khawaja's new autobiography and David Warner's recent statements reignite claims of widespread team knowledge regarding the 2018 ball-tampering plot.

IMAGE: Cricket Australia chief Todd Greenberg has ruled out reopening the 2018 ball-tampering investigation despite fresh revelations from Usman Khawaja and David Warner. Photograph: Usman Khawaja/Instagram

Key Points Cricket Australia boss Todd Greenberg has ruled out reopening the 'Sandpapergate' investigation despite new claims from Usman Khawaja and David Warner.

Khawaja's new autobiography, released on Tuesday, suggests "open, lighthearted discussions" about ball-scuffing were widespread throughout the team during the 2018 South Africa tour.

David Warner supported Khawaja's account on Monday, calling the original CA investigation "botched" and "rushed".

The four Australian bowlers from the 2018 Cape Town test (Cummins, Hazlewood, Starc, Lyon) denied knowledge of the plot in 2021.

Khawaja defended his timing on Tuesday, stating he has no commercial motives for speaking out now.

Cricket Australia boss Todd Greenberg has ruled out another investigation into the 'Sandpapergate' scandal despite Usman Khawaja and David Warner's remarks that knowledge of the 2018 ball-tampering plot was widespread throughout the team.

CA Stands By Original Investigation

Greenberg told local radio station SEN on Tuesday that players had "very different views" to Khawaja's version of events of the 2018 tour of South Africa as described in his new autobiography, which was released on Tuesday.

"There are specific details in his book that contradict the versions that have been provided by others," Greenberg said.

"But we have said we’re comfortable with the outcome of the investigation based on the information we’ve received."

"That includes what we’ve seen from Usman, and our position hasn’t changed on that. We don’t see any compelling reason to open the investigation or revisit this again, I don’t think there’s anything that can be gained from that.”

CA imposed bans and other penalties on Warner, Steve Smith and former test opener Cameron Bancroft four days after the incident came to light during the Cape Town Test.

Khawaja And Warner's New Revelations

Khawaja, in extracts from his autobiography published in Australian media, said "open, lighthearted discussions" were held during the South Africa series about ways to scuff up the ball, including by using sandpaper.

He said discussion of tampering was not confined to batters, bowlers or staff but extended throughout the team.

"It was all of us," Khawaja said in the book, according to Australian media.

Warner, who retired from international cricket more than two years ago, broke his silence about the incident on Monday to throw his support behind Khawaja.

In a video posted on social media, Warner described his former teammate's account as 100 per cent accurate and the CA investigation as "botched" and "rushed".

Previous Denials And Current Stance

Former CA CEO James Sutherland, who was in charge of the governing body during the incident, declined to comment on Tuesday.

Bancroft, who played his last international in 2019, declined to comment to Australian media on Monday.

He said in a 2021 interview with The Guardian that it was "self-explanatory" that teammates apart from Smith and Warner were aware of the ball-tampering plan.

The four Australia bowlers who played at Cape Town in 2018 and continue to represent the nation -- Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon -- issued a joint statement in 2021 denying any knowledge of the plot.

Captain Cummins said in South Africa last month that he had spoken to Khawaja about his autobiography and was not concerned about any potential fallout.

"Answered every question a million times. So, yeah, it was dealt with then," he said.

Khawaja Addresses Motives

Some commentators have questioned why Khawaja waited eight years to speak out and accused him of trying to boost sales of his book 'Sabr'.

Khawaja responded on social media on Tuesday, saying he had no commercial motives.

"I'm very fortunate, I don't need the money," he said.