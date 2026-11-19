Ian Healy believes Cameron Bancroft's fresh Sandpapergate revelations could tarnish the personal legacies of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, despite their on-field achievements.

IMAGE: From left, Australia’s Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazelwood. In 2021, the Australian pace bowlers had asserted that they were unaware of the 2018 ball-tampering plot after being caught in a storm triggered by incident protagonist Cameron Bancroft's comments hinting at their involvement. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Ian Healy suggests Cameron Bancroft's recent comments on Sandpapergate could tarnish the personal legacies of Australia's pace quartet.

Bancroft questioned the 2021 statement by Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood, and Lyon, who denied knowledge of ball-tampering.

Healy believes the controversy affects the players' credibility, but not their on-field performance legacies.

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg announced an 'independent forum' for players to share testimonies from the 2018 tour.

Bancroft confirmed he would attend the forum, stating fans deserve to know the full truth.

Australian cricket great Ian Healy believes Cameron Bancroft's latest revelations about the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal could tarnish the personal legacies of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon. Bancroft has reignited the 2018 'Sandpapergate' controversy by revisiting claims surrounding the ball-tampering scandal during Australia's tour of South Africa.

Credibility Concerns for Pace Quartet

The 33-year-old questioned the 2021 statement by Australia's pace quartet Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, who denied any knowledge of the use of a foreign object to alter the ball's condition. Healy said the controversy may affect their credibility, although he believes their on-field achievements remain largely unaffected. "I would say it taints their personal legacies; I don"t think it"s going to taint their performance legacies," Healy said on SEN. Personally now, they"re not as credible as they once were, unless they change something drastically in the next few days.

Impact on Performance Legacy

Either side of this period where there was ball tampering happening - how long was it going before South Africa and and probably not much since - but they got very brazen with it, so that tells me it"s probably been going on longer than we think.. "So they probably achieved some success with their skills, with a ball that"s doing more than it was going to. That"s a little bit of a part of their career legacy. Performance legacy, no. I think their performances stack up OK to what all the cricket world have been doing. Personally now, they"re not as credible as they once were, unless they change something drastically in the next few days," Healy added.

Independent Forum Announced

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg announced on Wednesday that an "independent forum" will be established to let players share their testimonies and stories from the controversial South Africa tour eight years back. It was revealed that Bancroft had been informed by Greenberg of the forum before a public announcement of the same was made. Bancroft also confirmed that he would be attending the forum too, saying that "the fans deserve" to know the full extent of everything that transpired in South Africa.