The 2018 ball-tampering scandal has resurfaced, leading to England reportedly cutting ties with veteran coach David Saker following explosive new allegations from Australian batter Cameron Bancroft.

IMAGE: England have reportedly decided against re-hiring bowling coach David Saker following fresh allegations over the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. Photograph: David Saker/Ibstagram

Key Points England has reportedly ended its association with veteran coach David Saker after Cameron Bancroft's recent column linked him to the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Bancroft alleged in The West Australian that Saker encouraged the unlawful sandpaper tactic and celebrated its success.

The scandal's wounds were reopened by Usman Khawaja's autobiography, which claimed wider team knowledge of ball-tampering, including during the 2017/18 Ashes series.

Bancroft's 4,497-word column reiterated Khawaja's claims that the entire team was aware of the plan to tamper with the ball.

England have reportedly cut ties with veteran coach David Saker, choosing not to employ him again after his name surfaced in Aussie batter Cameron Bancroft's bombshell tell-all column on the 2018 ball-tampering scandal during the tour of South Africa, as per nine.com.au.

Saker's Role In The Scandal

Saker was notably associated with Australia as their bowling coach during the controversial 2018 tour of South Africa, and the Victorian was also hired by England as their fast bowling coach ahead of the men's Ashes series 2025/26 in Australia.

In his column for The West Australian, Bancroft made allegations about Saker encouraging him to go with the unlawful sandpaper tactic as hard as possible and massively celebrated it when it paid off.

The 10-Test old batter also alleged that he and former captain Steve Smith lied about the use of sandpaper in the presser which followed after the third day of the Cape Town Test, where Bancroft was caught on broadcast cameras having sandpaper in his hands.

nine.com.au cited a report from the News Corp that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have chosen to not ever employ him again.

Khawaja's Revelations Reopen Wounds

The wounds of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal were reopened in former batter Usman Khawaja's autobiography 'Sabr', in which he made several claims about the scandal in South Africa.

In his book, he called for the team to take collective responsibility for the scandal and revealed that everyone in the team knew about it, not just the trio of then captain Steve Smith, then vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, who were sanctioned when the incident came to light in Cape Town.

Khawaja also revealed how sandpaper was used one Test prior at Gqeberha as well, and the ball's condition was also tampered with during the 2017/18 Ashes series at home by lifting the quarter of the seam of the cricket ball to get reverse swing.

Bancroft's Tell-All Column

After skipper Pat Cummins dismissed Khawaja's claims as "utter nonsense" in a presser days after they were made, the 10-Test old batter Cameron Bancroft, who was caught using the sandpaper by TV cameras in South Africa, sent a shockwave just as big by writing a tell-all column for The West Australian on Wednesday.

Bancroft penned a 4,497-word column detailing his account of the scandal, reiterating claims made in former Australian batter Usman Khawaja's book that the entire team was aware of the plan to tamper with the ball.

In his column, he unveiled how he would talk to the pace bowlers about getting the reverse swing on the ball, and how his use of sandpaper was encouraged and celebrated well by the teammates and coaching staff. He also said that except for the media manager of the team, Kate Hutchison, pretty much everyone was on board with the unlawful sandpaper tactic.