Sandpaper-gate: Langer backs Cummins, says 'We have to move on...'

Justin Langer has emphatically called for Australian cricket to finally move past the lingering 2018 ball-tampering scandal, supporting Pat Cummins' recent strong denials and warning of the ongoing damage to the sport.

IMAGE: Former Australia coach Justin Langer has backed Pat Cummins amid the renewed Sandpaper-gate controversy. Photograph: Luis Ascui/Reuters

Key Points Former Australia coach Justin Langer has called for Australian cricket to move on from the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, backing Pat Cummins' recent statements.

Pat Cummins denied any prior knowledge of the sandpaper plan in March 2018 and rejected Usman Khawaja's suggestion that the entire team knew.

Langer stated that the renewed controversy, sparked by Khawaja's autobiography, is hurting players, fans, and Australian cricket as a whole.

White-ball captain Mitchell Marsh also expressed his desire to move on from the scandal on Thursday, respecting others' choices but choosing not to share his own story.

Langer hopes Cummins' and Marsh's clear stances will help draw a line under the ongoing discussion.

Former Australia coach Justin Langer has called for Australian cricket to move on from the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, backing Pat Cummins for speaking out against Usman Khawaja's claims while warning that the renewed controversy was hurting players and fans.

Cummins addressed the issue during a 69-minute press conference on Friday after Khawaja's autobiography, Sabr, brought the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal back into the spotlight.

The Australia captain denied having any prior knowledge of the plan to use sandpaper on the ball during the Test in March 2018.

He also strongly rejected Khawaja's suggestion that the entire Australian team knew about the incident, calling it ‘complete and utter nonsense’.

Langer Urges Australian Cricket To Move On

Speaking on SEN Radio while commentating on the opening ODI between Australia and England in Perth, Langer said Cummins had done the right thing by addressing the claims.

"I think he did what he had to do. They're strong leaders; they stand up and it's obviously turned into a crisis point again. There was a great crisis eight years ago and the way it's been reopened this week, there's a crisis in Australian cricket," Langer said.

Langer said the fallout from the scandal was affecting more than just the players directly involved. He urged Australian cricket to draw a line under the episode and move forward.

"There's too many people being hurt in Australian cricket, and that includes the Australian public. It's about the fans, it's about the players, it's about everyone who's involved, the past players, the present players, future players. We have to draw a line in the sand somewhere," he said.

He admitted, however, that it remained to be seen whether Cummins' lengthy press conference would help settle the matter.

"Too many people are getting hurt, Australian cricket's being hurt, and whether the press conference is going to help that, or hinder it, time will tell," Langer added.

Mitchell Marsh's Stance On The Scandal

Australia's white-ball captain Mitchell Marsh had also made it clear on Thursday that he had no desire to revisit the scandal. Marsh said he had moved on and respected the decision of others to share their accounts, but had no plans to tell his own story at this stage.

"There's been a lot of noise around this week and I respect that certain people have told their stories, but I'm not here to share mine today. My honest answer is I've moved on. I respect that others probably haven't, but I have. And I hope that's respected. This is my choice not to go back there. Who knows maybe I will write a book one day," Marsh said.

Langer backed Marsh's position, pointing out that the white-ball captain had also made his stance clear.

"And the captain stood up. Mitch Marsh stood up yesterday, and hopefully that'll put some sort of line in the sand, because we have to move on it," he said.

Khawaja's Book Reignites Controversy

Khawaja's autobiography has brought the 2018 episode back into public discussion, triggering fresh reactions from some of the biggest names in Australian cricket.