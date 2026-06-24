Sandeep Patil Takes On Mentoring Role For Mumbai Cricket

Former India international Sandeep Patil has been appointed as the mentor for Mumbai cricket teams, focusing on player development and tactical guidance.

IMAGE:Sandeep Patil will work on player development, tactical education as well as talent identification among other roles in his latest appointment. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Former India cricketer Sandeep Patil has been appointed mentor for Mumbai teams across all levels.

Patil's role includes player development, tactical education, and talent identification.

He will provide strategic guidance and motivational support to players and coaches.

Former India player Sandeep Patil was on Wednesday appointed as the mentor of Mumbai teams across all levels by the Mumbai Cricket Association.

Patil, who played 29 Tests and 45 ODIs for India between 1980 and 1986, will work on player development, tactical education as well as talent identification among other roles in his latest appointment.

Sandeep Patil's New Role And Responsibilities

"A distinguished international cricketer and one of Mumbai cricket's most celebrated figures, Patil will mentor MCA's men teams, providing strategic guidance, technical expertise, leadership development and motivational support to players and coaches across all levels," MCA said.

"The scope of work includes player development, tactical education, leadership mentoring, match reviews, talent identification and support during camps and tournaments," it added.

MCA also appointed former India player Arundhati Ghosh, who played eight Tests and 11 ODIs for India, as the Women's Tournament Coordinator.

"In this role, she will oversee the planning and smooth conduct of women's tournaments, leagues, selection trials, camps and developmental initiatives, while working closely with players, coaches, selectors and MCA administration to further strengthen women's cricket in Mumbai," MCA added.