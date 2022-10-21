News
Sandeep Patil loses Mumbai Cricket Association election

October 21, 2022 09:40 IST
IMAGE: Sandeep Patil lost the presidential election of Mumbai Cricket Association to Amol Kale. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Former India player Sandeep Patil lost the presidential election of Mumbai Cricket Association to Amol Kale on Thursday.

 

Kale, who had the backing of BJP MLA and new BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar, defeated Patil by 25 votes.

Kale, who was vice-president in the previous regime, got 183 votes as compared to Patil's 158.

The 66-year-old former cricketer had decided to contest the MCA polls last month.

Patil was earlier director at the National Cricket Academy and also served as chairman of the BCCI selection committee. He represented India in 29 Tests and 45 ODIs.

He also has a lot of coaching experience with stints with the Indian, Kenyan and Oman teams.

Ajinkya Naik created history by winning the secretary post with a record 286 votes.

