Legendary cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya has offered insights into the future of Indian cricket, praising young talents like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma, while also discussing Sri Lanka's upcoming tour and the evolving nature of white-ball batting.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during a training session. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sanath Jayasuriya on Friday called 15-year-old Indian batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a "good investment" for the future.

Jayasuriya suggested nurturing Sooryavanshi's raw talent and allowing him to play his natural game.

He described Abhishek Sharma as an "all-round" player, highlighting his versatility.

Jayasuriya believes Sri Lanka's recent performance will boost their confidence for the December white-ball tour of India.

The former captain gave a thumbs-up to the increasing domination of batters in white-ball cricket, seeing it as beneficial for the game.

Legendary Sanath Jayasuriya on Friday said young Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should be allowed to play his natural game, terming the 15-year-old as a "good investment"for the future.

Jayasuriya said the left-handed swashbuckling batter has a long way to go and suggested that India should nurture his raw talent.

Nurturing Young Indian Talent

"He has a long way to go but he is a good future for India. Let him play his natural game and let him do his work and it will be a good investment for Indian cricket," Jayasuriya told reporters on the sidelines of jersey launch of Indian Softball Cricket League teams Mumbai Royals and Maharashtra Super Strikers here.

Jayasuriya described Abhishek Sharma as an "all-round" player, with all areas of strength covered equally.

"(They are all) talented cricketers, they are playing well. India has got the talent and he is playing good cricket at the moment," he said.

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Sri Lanka's Confidence Ahead of India Tour

"There are quite a few Indian players who have been doing well, good to see them, they are talented and they work hard and are playing well. He (Abhishek) is an all-round player, you cannot say anything in specific is strong - he is an all-round player. He can play in any part of the park so that is a good thing," Jayasuriya added.

With Sri Lanka set to take on Pakistan in the final of the tri-series, also involving England, Jayasuriya said the island team's performance would hold them in good stead for December's white-ball tour of India.

"It's a good confidence (booster) for the Sri Lankan team which is doing well before they come to India. The confidence is high, they are playing well and I hope they will do well in India too," he said.

Batting Dominance in White-Ball Cricket

The former Sri Lanka captain gave a thumbs-up to the increasing domination of batters in white-ball cricket, saying it is good for the game.

Sri Lanka recently scaled a massive 430-run target against England for the second highest ever successful chase in ODI cricket.

"It's very good to see that it is happening and players are getting runs on the board and chasing it, which is good for cricket," he said.

"Teams and players are getting more and more confident and that is the key. Anything is possible these days and it is good to see that teams are putting runs on the board and even chasing, but I can see that is also putting the bowlers under pressure."

"It's been a lot of changes in the rules. New things have come up in cricket with new regulations which is good for the game," Jayasuriya added.