Samson hits explosive century ahead of Asia Cup

Samson hits explosive century ahead of Asia Cup

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 25, 2025
August 25, 2025 17:14 IST

Sanju Samson scored 121 off 51 balls in the Kerala Cricket League match on Sunday

IMAGE: Sanju Samson scored 121 off 51 balls in the Kerala Cricket League match on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Ahead of India's Asia Cup assignment, Sanju Samson has sent a quick reminder to the team management.

Samson smashed a whirlwind 42-ball century to guide his side, Kochi Blue Tigers, to a thrilling last-ball victory over Aries Kollam Sailors in the ongoing Kerala Cricket League (KCL 2025) at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday.

 

His innings of 121 off 51 balls (inclusive of 14 fours and seven sixes) propelled Kochi towards victory and put him in the limelight ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.

Sanju didn't bat in the tournament opener against Adani Trivandrum Royals.

However, Sanju struggled to score against Alleppey Ripples, batting in the middle, where he made 13 runs off 22 balls before Jalaj Saxena removed him.

He followed it up with a brilliant comeback against Aries with a match-winning hundred on Sunday.

In his 42 T20I matches for India, Samson has scored 861 runs in 38 innings at an average of 25.38, with three centuries and two fifties.

Since last year, he has found a new lease of life as an opener, scoring three centuries in five innings across series against Bangladesh and South Africa. Last year, he was India's best T20I batter with 436 runs in 12 innings at an average of 43.60, with a strike rate of 180.16, including three centuries and a fifty.

India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for September 14, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

REDIFF CRICKET
