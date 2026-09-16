Samson blasts 57 off 22 to hit 2,000-run milestone

Sanju Samson has achieved a significant career milestone, surpassing 2,000 international runs with an explosive fifty against Afghanistan, showcasing his return to form and consistent performance in T20Is and ODIs.

IMAGE: Samson played a key role in India’s seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in Delhi. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sanju Samson achieved the significant milestone of 2,000 international cricket runs.

He reached this landmark with an explosive 57 off 22 balls against Afghanistan.

Samson's performance marked a strong return to form after recent low scores.

His impressive year includes a 'Player of the Tournament' award in the T20 World Cup.

Samson has demonstrated consistent form in T20Is and ODIs throughout his career.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson completed 2,000 international cricket runs on Tuesday.

Samson achieved this milestone during his side's clash against Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium, where he scored an explosive 57 off 22 balls, with seven fours and four sixes and a strike rate of 259.09. This marked a return to form after a string of low scores.

Sanju Samson's International Career Statistics

Now in 84 international matches, Sanju has made 2,009 runs at an average of 31.39, with a strike rate of 137.60, including four centuries and 10 fifties, with a best score of 111. In 68 T20Is, he has scored 1,499 runs at an average of 27.25 and a strike rate of 158.12, including three centuries and seven fifties in 60 innings, with a best score of 111.

In 16 ODIs, Sanju scored 510 runs in 14 innings at an average of 56.66 and a strike rate of 99.60, including a century and three fifties, with a best score of 108.

Stellar Performance In T20Is And T20 World Cup

Despite all the ups and downs this year, Samson has had a fine year in T20Is this year, with 467 runs in 16 innings at an average of 31.13 and a strike rate of 186.05, with four fifties and a best score of 97*.

This also includes his T20 World Cup-winning campaign, where his 321 runs in five innings, including three successive fifties from a must-win Super Eight clash against the West Indies to the final against New Zealand, earned him the 'Player of the Tournament' award.

This year in 30 T20s, including the IPL stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Samson has scored 944 runs in 30 innings at an average of 36.30 and a strike rate of 175.13, including two centuries and five fifties.