Samson admits India miss Bumrah amid T20 run-fest

India's ongoing T20I series against West Indies has exposed significant bowling vulnerabilities, raising questions about their death bowling capabilities and the impact of Jasprit Bumrah's continued absence.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah's absence has been felt as India struggle to contain West Indies in the T20I series. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India is struggling to defend high totals in the ongoing West Indies T20I series, highlighting Jasprit Bumrah's absence.

Sanju Samson acknowledged Bumrah as a "once-in-a-generation" bowler with no direct replacement.

Samson expressed confidence in India's pace-bowling depth, praising Arshdeep Singh and Prince Yadav.

The T20I series has seen high-scoring matches, with India struggling to contain aggressive batting line-ups in several games.

Samson believes that regular opportunities and backing will help young bowlers develop their skills.

As India continue to concede big totals and struggle to defend scores in excess of 200 in the ongoing West Indies T20I series, the absence of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has once again come into focus.

India's Bowling Struggles

Sanju Samson acknowledged that Bumrah has no like-for-like replacement, describing him as a once-in-a-generation bowler. However, following India’s 24-run defeat to West Indies, he expressed confidence in the team’s pace-bowling depth, praising Arshdeep Singh and Prince Yadav while stressing that regular opportunities and backing would help young bowlers develop.

The ongoing T20I series between India and West Indies has turned into a run-fest, with scores in excess of 200 becoming increasingly difficult to defend.

While India cruised to a comfortable eight-wicket win in the opening match after chasing 172, the second T20I in Ranchi exposed their bowling as West Indies chased down a massive 250-run target, reaching 252/4 in just 18.3 overs.

India bounced back in the third match, defending 223 to secure a 14-run victory despite West Indies scoring 209/7. However, the hosts once again struggled to contain the opposition in the fourth T20I, as Shai Hope’s unbeaten century powered West Indies to 247/3 before India fell 24 runs short.

Samson On Pace Attack

With both teams showcasing their formidable batting firepower, India’s inability to consistently defend massive totals has raised questions about their death bowling and ability to contain aggressive batting line-ups.

"There is no replacement for Jasprit Bumrah. He is a once-in-a-generation kind of bowler, and we are very lucky to have him. But we have had some really good talent coming along also; Arshdeep [Singh] has been doing a great job, and also the way Prince Yadav has bowled in the last few games is very impressive. I feel we have some really good talent. The more we play them, the more we back them, the better they will become," Samson told the reporters after the match.