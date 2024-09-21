News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Samit Dravid left out as India crush Aus in first Youth ODI

Samit Dravid left out as India crush Aus in first Youth ODI

Source: PTI
September 21, 2024 16:28 IST
IMAGE: Samit Dravid was not picked for the match but it wasn't confirmed if he was dropped due to team combination or some sort of injury. Photograph: Kind courtesy KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy

Right-handed batter KP Karthikeya hit a sparkling unbeaten 85 while skipper Mohammed Amaan also scored a half-century in India U-19's easy seven-wicket victory over Australia U-19 in the first Youth ODI in Puducherry, on Saturday.

The match was to be legendary Rahul Dravid's elder son Samit's junior India debut but he didn't play. It couldn't be confirmed whether he was dropped due to combination or he is carrying some injury.

 

Batting first, Australia scored 184 in 49.4 overs with right-arm leg-break bowler Mohamed Enaan taking 4 for 32 in 10 overs.

Steve Hogan (42) and Riley Kingsell (36) got starts but couldn't convert. There was a middle order collapse and it was No. 10 Thomas Brown's 29 that took Aussie colts past the 180-run mark.

In reply, India lost their top three for only 32 before Karthikeya and Amaan (58 not out off 89 balls) added 153 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand with the hosts coasting home with as many as 14 overs to spare.

Karthikeya was more attacking of the two during his 99-ball innings which was laced with nine fours and two sixes. Amaan, who held anchor at one end, hit five boundaries.

Karthikeya was especially severe on right arm seamer Aiden O'Connor hitting him for four boundaries and a six. The other six that he hit was off Thomas Brown.

Source: PTI
