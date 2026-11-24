Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Hyderabad showcased dominant performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, with Yash Kadam's all-round brilliance and Amandeep Khare's century highlighting the day's thrilling cricket action.

IMAGE: Ravikumar Samarth scored a 35-ball 59 for Vidarbha against Uttarakhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Photograph: Ravikumar Samarth/Instagram

Key Points Vidarbha secured a 15-run victory over Uttarakhand in Group D of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament on Tuesday, extending their winning streak.

Yash Kadam delivered a fine all-round performance for Vidarbha, scoring 31 runs and taking two wickets, earning him Player of the Match.

Amandeep Khare's explosive 116 off 62 balls powered Chhattisgarh to a four-wicket win against Goa, chasing down 197 with one ball to spare.

Hyderabad successfully chased Gujarat's 188-run target, winning by five wickets, with Aman Rao (59) and Kodimela Himateja (54) leading the charge.

The match between Vidarbha and Uttarakhand saw a combined total of 401 runs, marking the highest aggregate in a T20 encounter between the two teams.

Vidarbha extended their winning streak with a 15-run victory over Uttarakhand in Group D of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Off-spin all-rounder Yash Kadam capped a fine all-round performance, building on strong batting displays from Ravikumar Samarth and Nachiket Bhute to power Vidarbha to 208 for eight after Uttarakhand opted to bowl.

Samarth struck a 35-ball 59, while Bhute provided a late flourish with a 20-ball 45, studded with three fours and four sixes.

Kadam also chipped in with a valuable 21-ball 31 as Vidarbha posted a formidable total at the Jadavpur University Second Campus ground.

In reply, Uttarakhand's Aarav Mahajan provided the fireworks with a 32-ball 69, hitting six fours and five sixes.

However, he received little support from the other batters as Vidarbha kept picking up wickets to restrict Uttarakhand to 193 for seven.

Saurabh Dubey was the most successful bowler with figures of 3/31, while Kadam claimed 2/33 to cap an impressive all-round show. Kadam was named Player of the Match.

The match aggregate of 401 runs was the highest in a T20 encounter between the two sides.

Vidarbha's Dominant Performance

Brief Scores:

Vidarbha 208/8; 20 overs (Ravikumar Samarth 59, Nachiket Bhute 45, Yash Kadam 31; Janmejay Joshi 2/46, Jagadeesha Suchith 2/36) beat Uttarakhand 193/7; 20 overs (Aarav Mahajan 69, Yuvraj Chaudhary 31; Saurabh Dubey 3/31, Yash Kadam 2/33) by 15 runs.

Chhattisgarh's Khare Smashes Century For Win

In another match at the JU Second Campus ground, Amandeep Khare smashed a 62-ball 116 to power Chhattisgarh to a four-wicket win over Goa, chasing down the 197-run target with one ball to spare.

Khare struck nine fours and seven sixes, surpassing the previous best of six sixes in an innings by a Chhattisgarh batter.

Earlier, Goa posted 196 for six, riding on half-centuries from Abhinav Tejrana (62) and Lalit Yadav (57), who added 102 runs for the second wicket - their highest partnership for that wicket in T20 cricket.

Brief Scores:

Goa 196/6; 20 overs (Abhinav Tejrana 62, Lalit Yadav 57) lost to Chhattisgarh 197/6; 19.5 overs (Amandeep Khare 116, Dev Aditya Singh 24 not out; Shubham Tari 3/39) by 4 wickets.

Hyderabad Chases Down Target Against Gujarat

Rahul Buddhi and Aman Rao struck quickfire knocks as Hyderabad chased down Gujarat's 188-run target to register a five-wicket win at Eden Gardens.

Buddhi smashed 39 off 21 balls, while Rao top-scored with 59 off 40 balls.

Kodimela Himateja also contributed 54 off 42 deliveries as Hyderabad reached 188 for five in 20 overs.

Earlier, Gujarat posted 187 for seven after Ashutosh Sharma struck an unbeaten 40 off 23 balls, hitting five sixes.

Harshal Patel (41) and Umang Kumar (28) also made useful contributions.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat 187/7; 20 overs (Ashutosh Sharma 40 not out, Harshal Patel 41; Rakshan Readdi 2/39, Pranav Varma 2/32) lost to Hyderabad 188/5; 20 overs (Aman Rao 59, Kodimela Himateja 54, Rahul Buddhi 39; Arzan Nagwaswalla 2/32, Ravi Bishnoi 2/30) by 5 wickets.