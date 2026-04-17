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Home  » Cricket » Salman Ali Agha considers T20 hiatus to focus on ODI World Cup, WTC cycle

Salman Ali Agha considers T20 hiatus to focus on ODI World Cup, WTC cycle

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 17, 2026 17:22 IST

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Pakistan's T20 captain Salman Agha is weighing a break from the shortest format to concentrate on preparations for the ODI World Cup and the ICC World Test Championship.

Salman Ali Agha

IMAGE: Salman Ali Agha was appointed Pakistan's T20I captain in March 2025 for the New Zealand tour, succeeding Mohammad Rizwan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Salman Agha is contemplating a break from T20 cricket to prioritise the ODI World Cup and Test Championship.
  • The ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia is a key focus for Salman Agha.
  • Agha's T20 captaincy is under scrutiny due to recent struggles in the format.
  • Agha advocates for a structured approach to integrating PSL talent into international cricket via domestic cricket.

Pakistan's national T20 captain Salman Ali Agha is contemplating a break from the shortest format to focus on next year's ODI World Cup and the ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Focus on ODI World Cup preparation

Salman said next year's World Cup is the most significant event on agenda and if required he would take a break from T20 cricket to prepare.

 

The ODI World Cup is scheduled to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia in October and November, next year.

"The World Cup is a long way to go but yes one has to think about managing one's schedule and workload. If I feel it (break) can help me in preparing for the World Cup and Tests I will do it," Salman told reporters in Karachi.

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Captaincy under scrutiny

Salman has been the national T20 captain for a year now but questions are being raised on his position due to his recent struggle in the format.

The batting all-rounder batted at number three in the World Cup without much success. The Team did not make the semifinals stage.

However in last month's ODI series in Bangladesh, he had scores of 106, 64 and 5.

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Developing young talent through PSL

Salman also talked about the PSL and felt that while it was a good platform to identify new talent but he didn't support picking young players directly from the league for international cricket.

"I would rather like to see a process where we identify strong young talent in the PSL and send them to play in domestic cricket and then review their performances and decide if they are ready for international cricket," he added.

He said there were many examples in the past of some players being picked for international matches purely on PSL performances and not succeeding at the highest level.

Salman Agha's potential break highlights the increasing demands on modern cricketers to manage their workload across different formats. His focus on the ODI World Cup reflects Pakistan's ambition to improve their performance in major international tournaments. The Pakistan Cricket Board will likely consider his request in the context of their overall strategy for the upcoming season.
 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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