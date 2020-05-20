News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Saliva ban would be hard to police, says Hazlewood

Saliva ban would be hard to police, says Hazlewood

May 20, 2020 09:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Once it comes back to you as a bowler, it's second nature to just give it a little touch up if you see something, and that's going to be hard to stop to be honest.'

Allan Donald

IMAGE: South African bowling great Allan Donald uses saliva to shine the ball. Cricketers have long used saliva and sweat to shine one side of the ball, altering the aerodynamics in an attempt to generate movement in the air as it flies towards the batsman. Photograph: Hamish Blair/Getty Images

Australia quick Josh Hazlewood says the proposed ban on cricketers using saliva to shine the ball will be difficult to police but ultimately might not make much difference to the art of swing bowling.

 

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) cricket committee has recommended the ban on the use of saliva when the sport returns after the coronavirus shutdown because of fears it could lead to the spread of COVID-19.

Cricketers have long used saliva and sweat to shine one side of the ball, altering the aerodynamics in an attempt to generate movement in the air as it flies towards the batsman.

Sweat, which carries less risk of transmission, will still be allowed if the ban is enforced but Hazlewood thought it would be tough for umpires to end the practise of applying a bit of spit to the ball.

"I'd like saliva to be used obviously but if that's what they've put forward, I guess everyone is playing the same game," he told Sydney's Daily Telegraph.

"Once it comes back to you as a bowler, it's second nature to just give it a little touch up if you see something, and that's going to be hard to stop to be honest. And it's a tough thing to monitor for sure."

Hazlewood, while admitting he had no medical training, questioned whether the measure is necessary at all given that players live in each other's pockets during matches.

As to whether it would make much of a difference to the effectiveness of pace bowling, Hazlewood is uncertain.

"Sweat probably makes (the ball) a bit wetter if that makes sense. Makes it a bit heavier," he added.

"I think you’ll use very small amounts because people have sweaty hands anyway and it gets on the ball ... I don't think this will have as big an impact as what people think."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

'Kohli's passion to win for India is second to none'

'Kohli's passion to win for India is second to none'

How Dravid helped Mayank Agarwal with his wisdom...

How Dravid helped Mayank Agarwal with his wisdom...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use