Arora's ton, Bhaskar's 6-wicket haul fire Ludhiana Lions into Sher-E-Punjab final

Ludhiana Lions stormed into the final of the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League, powered by captain Salil Arora's magnificent century and Sahil Bhaskar's devastating six-wicket haul, overcoming Jalandhar Warriors in a thrilling semi-final clash.

IMAGE: Sahil Bhaskar's six-wicket haul helped Ludhiana Lions register a thrilling 17-run victory against Jalandhar Warriors. Photograph: Sahil Bhaskar/Instagram

Key Points Salil Arora's unbeaten 120 off 56 balls, including 10 sixes and seven fours, was crucial in setting a formidable total for Ludhiana Lions.

Sahil Bhaskar delivered a match-winning spell, taking 6 wickets for just 16 runs, dismantling the Jalandhar Warriors' batting line-up.

Ludhiana Lions posted a massive 220/5, with Madhav Singh Pathania contributing a quickfire 42 from 22 balls in a 115-run partnership with Arora.

Jalandhar Warriors, despite a strong start and being 154/2 in 15 overs, collapsed under pressure to finish on 203/8.

Ludhiana Lions will now face Amritsar Soormas in the final of the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League.

Salil Arora's blazing century and Sahil Bhaskar's six-wicket haul helped Ludhiana Lions storm into the final of the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League after overpowering Jalandhar Warriors by 17 runs in a thrilling first semi-final in Mohali on Saturday.

Captain Arora led the way with a sensational century (120) before pace bowler Bhaskar delivered a sensational match-winning spell (6/16) to power Ludhiana to victory.

Ludhiana's Dominant Batting Display

Put into bat, Ludhiana posted a huge 220/5 in their 20 overs. Arora hammered a blistering 120 not out from 56 balls, with 10 sixes and seven fours to rally Ludhiana after early wickets.

Madhav Singh Pathania went ballistic in the death overs, smashing a quickfire cameo of 42 from 22 balls to take his team past the 200-run mark.

Arora and Pathania took apart the Jalandhar as they put on a match-turning partnership of 115 runs for the sixth wicket from just 50 balls.

For Jalandhar, Emanjot Singh Chahal was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 2/22 in four overs.

Bhaskar's Game-Changing Spell

Jalandhar began their chase confidently, with openers Vishwanath Singh and Prabhsimran Singh putting together 61 runs for the first wicket from 38 balls.

Captain Prabhsimran took charge in the Powerplay, hitting an entertaining 63 from 35 balls, while Harjas Singh stroked 38 from 21 balls. Jalandhar were sitting in control on 154/2 in 15 overs, needing 67 runs from the last five overs.

Pacer Bhaskar produced a sensational spell to completely turn the game on its head. He took three wickets in the 15th over to dismantle the Jalandhar batting line-up dismissing Tandon, Randeep Singh and the well-set Anmol Malhotra for 22.

In his next over, he claimed the wickets of Aryan Yadav (10) and Abhinav Sharma (0) off successive deliveries to complete his five-wicket haul.

Emanjot Singh Chahal and Bajwa revived Jalandhar's hopes in the 19th over with Krish Bhagat getting hit for two sixes and a four to concede 19 runs from the penultimate over.

However, Bhaskar once again finished off their hopes by dismissing Chahal in the final over to finish with outstanding figures of 6/16 in four overs.

In Sunday's final, Ludhiana will play against Amritsar Soormas after they beat Mohali Kings by seven wickets in the first semi-final.