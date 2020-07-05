Sakshi's adorable post on 10 years of marriage with Dhoni

July 05, 2020 16:32 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy, Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

On a decade of her married life with former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, his wife Sakshi posted an adorable message, saying, 'it's the team work' that helped them get through all the ups and downs of life in these years.

Dhoni and Sakshi got married in Dehradun on July 4 in 2010. The couple now has a daughter named Ziva, who was born on February 6, 2015.

To celebrate their special day, Sakshi dedicated a heartwarming post on social media and shared some equally eye-catching moments she has spent with her husband Mahi and her daughter so far.

Sakshi took to Instagram to post a heartwarming message.

"Walking together for 10 years has been a team work. Building space for each others growth has helped us mature. Being mad at each other, at times, made us come closer."

"Prioritising the matters in life, made us realise the importance of those! Playing fair by not pushing each other has made us stronger. Working together through the ups and downs, made us understand the magic of love!" she wrote.

While calling their relationship as "a team work", Sakshi also thanked "all the loving fans", without whom the journey would be bland according to her.

Dhoni and Sakshi are cricket’s most favourite and inspirational couple. Since last 10 years they have been giving us couples goals.

Take a look at their 10 memorable moments which will definitely make your day:

Dhoni married Sakshi in a private ceremony at a farmhouse, about 25 km from Dehradun, attended only by family members and close friends, including a few of his team mates.

Sakshi showed-off her traditional garhwali nath (nose ring) and goluband (choker) which took our heart away.





When the newly-wed Dhoni and his wife Sakshi waved to fans for the first time in Kolkata.

Soon after his wedding, Dhoni accepted the honorary membership conferred on him by the 164-year old Madras Cricket Club for his contribution to the game in the country in July, 2010. But, we can't take our eyes off of the new bride and the intricate mehendi design on her hands.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni with his wife Sakshi Singh Rawat during a tea party hosted by the President Pratibha Patil to honour the 2011 world Cup winning team at the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai.





Having missed her birth in February 2015, as he was busy playing in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Dhoni was keen to make up for lost time.

He ensured he did not miss even a second from his daughter and barely a few months old, Ziva travelled with her father during the IPL in 2015.

In 2018, Dhoni’s CSK was called the Dad’s army. But they won the IPL and when it came to celebration time, Dhoni and his team-mates celebrated their Indian Premier League triumph by inviting their families onto the ground.

Dhoni's little girl Ziva has charmed everyone with her cuteness.

Dhoni is a complete family man. So, before his wife, Sakshi, tuned 30, he threw a big bash for her at a restaurant in Mumbai. Dhoni celebrated Sakshi's 30th birthday in style with daughter Ziva and friends. The birthday girl looked stunning in a purple dress paired with heels.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni again became the cynosure of all eyes as the honorary Lieutenant Colonel received the Padma Bhushan Award in 2018, dressed in an army uniform.

The Indian Territorial Army had conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel to Dhoni on November 1, 2011, months after the country lifted its second World Cup under his leadership.

Dhoni is the second Indian cricketer after Kapil Dev to receive this honour.

As his name was announced, Dhoni marched past the dignitaries present at the Rashtrapathi Bhavan before receiving the honour from President Ram Nath Kovind.

His wife looked pretty in yellow.





Celebrities can never escape the trolls. And something similar happened with Sakshi when she posted a couple of adorable photos of her husband tying her shoes, and captioned it, "You paid for the shoes so you tie them too!!! Photo Credit - @k.a.b.b.s."

Soon, social media users started questioning Dhoni and trolling started. Some even commented that Sakshi is nothing without Dhoni, and her celebrity status she has gained and not earned.

Sakshi didn’t sit idle and take the trolls. She had a befitting reply shunning the trolls. Sakshi posted the following pic in which Dhoni was trying to screw her bracelet. And she captioned it as, "You paid for the band so you screw it too #Round2 Photo credits @k.a.b.b.s."





This picture sums their relationship beautifully.

Speaking to Rupha Ramani in an Instagram live session on the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) handle, reflecting on her marriage, Sakshi said: "It has been good. I have seen the world through Mahi. I graduated from college and within a month I got married. Whatever I have learned, I have learned with him and through him."

Dhoni is currently enjoying some time away from the game and he last played competitive cricket during the World Cup. The 38-year-old India cricketer is currently on a sabbatical from the national side after the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final exit.