News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Saim, Saud rescue Pakistan on Day 1 vs Bangladesh

Saim, Saud rescue Pakistan on Day 1 vs Bangladesh

August 21, 2024 20:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Saud Shakeel

IMAGE: Saim Ayub and Saud Shakeel batted valiantly. Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCB/X

Pakistan overcame a jittery start on a rain-hit opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi as Saim Ayub and Saud Shakeel scored fighting half-centuries to guide the hosts to 158-4 at stumps on Wednesday.

Opener Ayub fell for 56 while Shakeel was unbeaten on 57 as the duo steadied the ship with a 98-run stand after Bangladesh won the toss and wreaked havoc through their pace bowlers on a helpful pitch.

 

Saud Shakeel

As batting conditions improved under the sun, the pair led the hosts to 81-3 at tea before continuing to milk runs in the final session until Bangladesh struck back by removing the dangerous Ayub in the 32nd over.

In a momentary lapse of concentration, the left-hander attempted an expansive drive against Hasan Mahmud but edged the ball to Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the slip cordon.

Shakeel, who earlier became the joint-fastest Pakistan batsman to 1,000 Test runs alongside Saeed Ahmed, marked his 20th innings with his seventh half-century.

Mohammad Rizwan was unbeaten on 24 at stumps, as Pakistan gave themselves a good platform to build on in new head coach Jason Gillespie's first match in charge of the red-ball team.

Saim Ayub

IMAGE: Saim Ayub celebrates his half century. Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCB/X

A soggy outfield ensured there was no action in the morning and Pakistan suffered a setback shortly after play began at 2.30 p.m local time when Abdullah Shafique's loose shot was plucked out of thin air by Zakir Hasan at gully.

Shoriful Islam struck twice in as many overs to reduce the hosts to 16-3 with captain Shan Masood and Babar Azam both back in the pavilion after being caught behind by Litton Das.

Masood was fuming following his controversial dismissal as TV replays showed the ball had clipped his pad after going past the bat without contact.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'This Is The Age Where He Has To Bowl'
'This Is The Age Where He Has To Bowl'
EPL Amazes Chahars, Yuzi, Shaw
EPL Amazes Chahars, Yuzi, Shaw
Starc can't wait for BGT to be back on Aus shores
Starc can't wait for BGT to be back on Aus shores
Germany keeper Neuer retires from internationals at 38
Germany keeper Neuer retires from internationals at 38
150 CISF jawans to man Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital
150 CISF jawans to man Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital
Govt asks SM firms to remove Kolkata victim's details
Govt asks SM firms to remove Kolkata victim's details
We seek safer society for women, write eminent persons
We seek safer society for women, write eminent persons

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

India must rekindle their mastery of spin: Doeschate

India must rekindle their mastery of spin: Doeschate

1st Test: England bowlers unleash fury on SL batters

1st Test: England bowlers unleash fury on SL batters

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances