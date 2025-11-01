HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Saim, Ashraf shine as Pakistan crush South Africa; level T20 series

Saim, Ashraf shine as Pakistan crush South Africa; level T20 series

November 01, 2025 00:15 IST

Saim Ayub

IMAGE: Saim Ayub smashed an unbeaten half-century to power Pakistan to an emphatic victory against South Africa in the second T20I in Lahore on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Opener Saim Ayub scored a quickfire 71 from 38 balls and seamer Faheem Ashraf took 4/23 as Pakistan cruised to a nine-wicket win over South Africa in the second Twenty20 International in Lahore on Friday to level the three-match series at 1-1.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to field first, making light work of their visitors’ top order as they bowled them out for 110 in 19.2 overs.

It never looked enough and the home side romped to victory with 41 balls to spare ahead of Saturday’s third and final fixture at the same venue.

Babar Azam was not out with 11 from 18 deliveries and became the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 4234 runs, going past batting great Rohit Sharma.

Six of the South African batters were bowled as Pakistan found prodigious seam off the wicket, with only Dewald Brevis managing an innings of any substance with 25 from 16 deliveries.

There was a cavalier nature to the batting too with no-one in the visitors' line-up able to dig in and lay a platform.

Fast bowler Salman Mirza took 3/14 in his four overs.

 

South Africa could not find the same assistance from the wicket and Pakistan raced to victory on the back of Saim's fine knock.

Sahibzada Farhan, 28 from 23 balls, was the only Pakistan batsman who was dismissed after he was trapped leg before wicket by Corbin Bosch. 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Asia Cup 2025

