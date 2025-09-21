'Very happy to contribute for the team. The wicket was very good and I tried to time the ball and hold my shape.'

IMAGE: Saif Hassan scored 61 off 45 balls to lead Bangladesh's successful run-chase against Sri Lanka in their Super 4s match at the Asia Cup 2025, in Dubai, on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Opener Saif Hassan and Towhid Hridoy hit half-centuries as Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in an Asia Cup Super 4 match in Dubal on Saturday.

Sri Lanka scored 168/7, with Dasun Shanaka's unbeaten 64 being the highlight of their innings despite some fine bowling by Mustafizur Rahman (3/20) and Mahedi Hasan (2/25).

Hassan then struck 61 off 45 balls, while Towhid hit 58 off 37 deliveries to help Bangladesh to victory.

Player of the match Hassan said at the post-match presentation: 'Very happy to contribute for the team. The wicket was very good and I tried to time the ball and hold my shape. Litton (Das, captain) was helping me and it was easy batting with him. He was supporting a lot, he was making my game easier, he was anticipating quite well and telling what the next ball would be.'

Speaking of how they tackled the Lankan bowling, Hassan said: 'The preparation was good, we had a good plan against their bowlers. We had a plan against him (Nuwan Thushara), for the right-handed batsmen, to hold our shape and play straight, that worked a lot.'.

Tipping his hat to opener Hassan for his quick but composed knock during the chase, Bangladesh captain Litton Das said: 'I know Saif can win games for Bangladesh. We all knew he's going to be a good player in UAE.'