Sai Sudharsan's smart power lifts GT to No1

April 10, 2025 16:02 IST

Sai Sudharsan

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan made 11 off 11 balls before cutting loose in the six powerplay overs, at the end of which he was on 39 off 22. Photograph: BCCI

A fourth straight win took Gujarat Titans to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) table on Wednesday and a key element in their recent success has been the calculated aggression of opener Sai Sudharsan.

Second only to Lucknow's Nicholas Pooran in runs scored, Sudharsan is also among the top five six-hitters this season but the left-hander is no mindless slogger as he proved again in Wednesday's 58-run win over Rajasthan Royals.

Sudharsan made 11 off 11 balls before cutting loose in the six powerplay overs, at the end of which he was on 39 off 22.

The 23-year-old went on to make 82, which powered Gujarat to a commanding 217-6 and set up victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

 

"IPL is the kind of tournament where you need the momentum from the start," Sudharsan said after collecting the player of the match award.

"The wicket was seaming a bit, so I took some time but I knew we couldn't take a lot of time.

"I wanted to take the game deep. We wanted to have wickets for the death.

"We have the awareness if we lose early wickets that the set batter has to play long."

Sudharsan has 273 runs from five matches, behind Pooran's 288, and Gujarat assistant coach Parthiv Patel said the batter's work ethic was behind his high-scoring displays.

"He works very hard. There have been times when we have to actually drag him out of the nets," former India stumper Patel said.

"He understands his game and he backs that. That is the reason why you can see consistent performance from him."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
