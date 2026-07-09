Sai Kishore joins Gloucestershire for remainder of season

India left-arm spinner Sai Kishore has signed a six-match deal with Gloucestershire for the remainder of the County Championship season, hoping to build on his successful previous stint with Surrey.

IMAGE: Sai Kishore was part of India's gold medal-winning squad at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India left-arm spinner Sai Kishore has signed a six-match deal with Gloucestershire for the remainder of the County Championship season.

Kishore said he is excited to test himself in English conditions after previously enjoying a successful spell with Surrey.

The Tamil Nadu spinner brings an impressive domestic record and international experience, including India's 2023 Asian Games gold medal campaign.

India spinner Sai Kishore has signed a six-match deal with English county side Gloucestershire for the remainder of the season.

The left-arm tweaker will be available for selection from Gloucestershire's Championship fixture against Worcestershire at Cheltenham, which begins on Thursday, August 20.

This comes before two games in Bristol against Derbyshire and Middlesex, as well as trips to Durham, Lancashire and Kent.

"We're really excited to bring Sai Kishore into the squad. He's a proven, experienced cricketer who will add a huge amount to our group. The Club is fully committed to playing better cricket over the final six County Championship matches, and it'll be really interesting to see the impact an overseas spinner can have at this stage of the season," Gloucestershire Director of Cricket Jon Lewis said.

"The conditions at this time of year are often very conducive to spin bowling, so we're hopeful Sai can make a significant contribution and have a really positive impact on the team," Lewis added.

County Stint Offers Fresh Red-Ball Challenge

"I am deeply grateful to Jon and everyone at Gloucestershire for giving me this opportunity. Gloucestershire is a club with a rich history and a fantastic setup, and the chance to play my cricket here is incredibly exciting," Kishore said in a statement on Gloucestershire website.

"I've always wanted to test my skills in English conditions, and after speaking with the management, I knew this was the right fit. I'm looking forward to wearing the jersey, meeting the fans at Bristol and Cheltenham, and doing my part."

In the Ranji Trophy, Kishore represents Tamil Nadu and has established himself as one of the country's leading domestic red-ball bowlers.

Across 54 first-class appearances over the past nine years, the 6ft 3in left-armer has claimed 223 wickets, including 11 four-wicket hauls and 14 five-wicket hauls.

In 2025, Kishore enjoyed a successful spell in the County Championship with Surrey, claiming his maiden five-wicket haul in the competition during the victory away in Durham. His first Championship wicket was a memorable one, dismissing former England Test batter Jonny Bairstow, who was caught on the boundary at Scarborough.

• Why Is Sanju Always First To Be Dropped?

Kishore's IPL Performance and Impact

Away from the first-class game, Kishore has also become a familiar face in the Indian Premier League. He has made 28 IPL appearances, taking 33 wickets from 465 deliveries at an average of 21.12. One of his standout performances came in 2024, when he returned with figures of 4 for 33 against Punjab Kings.

On the international stage, Kishore was part of India's gold medal-winning squad at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. He played a key role in the semifinal, taking three wickets to help India secure their place in the final before going on to claim the gold medal.