Safeguarding rules: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to follow special protocols during England tour

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will use separate changing rooms during India’s England T20 tour as ICC and ECB safeguarding rules for under-16 players apply, despite his full integration in team activities and matches.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's anticipated international debut will place him ahead of Sachin Tendulkar in India's age records. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to become India's youngest international cricketer at 15 when he makes his expected debut against Ireland before the T20 series in England.

Due to ICC and ECB safeguarding regulations for under-16 players, the teenage batter will use separate changing facilities during the England tour while remaining part of all team activities.

While such arrangements are common in English sport, they will represent a new experience for the teenager.

Teen batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set for a rather unusual experience on his maiden senior international tour, during which the 15-year-old will get a separate changing room as part of safeguarding protocols for India's upcoming T20I series in England.

The teenager, who has already created a buzz with his fearless strokeplay, is set to become India's youngest international cricketer, going past the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who made his Test debut at 16 years and 205 days in 1989.

India begin their tour with a two-match T20I series against Ireland in Belfast starting on Friday, before taking on England in a five-match series from next Wednesday.

The England leg of the tour will also bring with it a first-of-its-kind arrangement for the youngster.

Safeguarding Rules Prompt Special Arrangements in England

According to a report in the British daily The Guardian, Sooryavanshi will have separate changing facilities at all venues in England because International Cricket Council event safeguarding rules -- along with England and Wales Cricket Board regulations -- do not allow Under-16 players to use adult changing rooms.

"Sooryavanshi will be permitted in the India dressing room during the game and can attend team talks, with the restriction applying only when he is getting changed before and after each match," stated the report.

"Such measures are standard practice in English sport, with Arsenal's Max Dowman using a separate changing room to his teammates last season until he turned 16 in December, but will be new to Sooryavanshi as they do not apply in India."

Sooryavnashi's parents are also expected to accompany him on the tour.

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A New Experience for the Teenager

The arrangement will be new for the Rajasthan Royals youngster, who shared the same dressing room as his senior teammates during his time in the Indian Premier League.

The ECB, according to the report, is coordinating with the BCCI and venue authorities to ensure all safeguarding protocols are followed during the tour.

"This is an ICC event, with their safeguarding procedures active as they have jurisdiction," the ECB said in a statement to The Guardian.

"The Cricket Regulator is in contact with the team liaison officer for the Indian team to discuss requirements and expectations for the player while he is in the UK.

"Each county safeguarding officer for the relevant cricket venue is also working closely with the team liaison officer to ensure venue protocols and arrangements are understood and adhered to. This is conducted via safeguarding risk assessments," it added.