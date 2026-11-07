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'Sad day': Morkel opens up on Shami's Test exit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi November 07, 2026 10:33 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel credits Mohammed Shami for his seamless integration into the Indian dressing room, highlighting Shami's pivotal role in helping him grasp the team's unique philosophy and "Indian language."

Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami's last Test appearance was the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia.Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Morne Morkel credited Mohammed Shami for helping him understand the Indian team's philosophy and "Indian language" during his initial days as bowling coach.
  • Morkel joined the Indian team as bowling coach in 2024 and briefly worked with Shami during the ICC Champions Trophy in early 2025.
  • Shami, who took 462 international wickets, has retired from Test cricket but will continue playing white-ball cricket for Bengal and in the IPL.
  • Morkel described Shami as a "highly skillful player" and a "quality guy to have around in the group."

Mohammed Shami's presence in the Indian dressing room during his early days as bowling coach helped him understand the team's philosophy and "Indian language", former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel said on former's decision to retire from Test cricket.

Morkel's Experience With Shami

Morkel joined Indian team as bowling coach in 2024 as a part of head coach Gautam Gambhir's coaching set-up.

 

While Morkel didn't work with Shami in the Test format, he did briefly get a chance to work with him in early 2025 during ICC Champions Trophy which was Bengal speedster's last appearance in India jersey.

"Yeah, I was quite fortunate when I first started with the group for Shami to be a part of the team. You know, highly skillful player, a quality guy to have around in the group. And I was quite lucky when I joined for him to bring sort of the Indian language into the dressing room. He helped me quite a lot. So a sad day to see him go.," Morkel told host broadcasters 'Sony Sports' during a pre-match interview.

Shami had taken 462 international wickets across formats including 229 in Tests and 206 in ODIs.

Shami however will continue to play white ball cricket for Bengal and in IPL for some more time. Morkel is happy that Shami is still playing domestic cricket with a lot of intensity.

"I mean, he's still bowling a lot of overs back home and it's still great to see," Morkel said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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