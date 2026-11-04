Sachin's Mohanlal Dialogue for Sanju Gets Fans Talking

Sachin Tendulkar delighted fans on Reddit by using a popular Malayalam movie dialogue to playfully deflect a question about his advice to Sanju Samson.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar shared a Mohanlal dialogue while responding to a question about Sanju Samson. Photograph: Sanju Samson/Instagram

Key Points Sachin Tendulkar responded to a fan's question about Sanju Samson with a Mohanlal movie dialogue.

The dialogue, 'Nee po mone Dinesha,' translates to 'Go beta, Dinesh', and is from Mohanlal's film Narasimham.

Sachin's reply highlighted the friendly relationship he shares with Sanju.

Sanju had previously mentioned that Sachin offered him support during a challenging period during the T20 World Cup.

A simple question about Sanju Samson's conversations with Sachin Tendulkar led to an unexpected Malayalam movie reference from the batting legend during a Reddit interaction.

Sachin was answering questions on Reddit's India Cricket community when a fan asked what advice he had shared with Sanju, who had earlier revealed that the two had stayed in touch for months.

Tendulkar's Playful Response

Sachin's response was short but had fans smiling. Invoking a dialogue from Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's 2000 blockbuster Narasimham, he wrote, ''Nee po mone Dinesha! Sanju will tell you what it means.'

The Malayalam phrase loosely translates to 'Go beta, Dinesh.'

Sachin's reply offered a glimpse into the easy rapport he shares with Sanju, who has spoken warmly about Tendulkar's support during a difficult phase during the T20 World Cup.