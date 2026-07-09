Ganguly's ICC Hall of Fame induction draws warm tributes from Sachin, Yuvraj

Sourav Ganguly's induction into the ICC Hall of Fame drew heartfelt tributes from Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh, who praised his leadership, lasting influence and role in shaping a fearless generation of Indian cricketers.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly share a great camaraderie off the field. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sourav Ganguly became the 12th Indian overall and 10th Indian male cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame on his 54th birthday.

Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh led the congratulatory messages, with Yuvraj praising Ganguly for building belief in a generation of Indian cricketers.

Ganguly's achievements as captain and his role in nurturing future stars helped lay the foundation for India's rise as a global cricket powerhouse.

Tributes continued to pour in for former India captain Sourav Ganguly a day after he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, with batting great Sachin Tendulkar and former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh congratulating one of India's most successful captains.

Ganguly was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame on his 54th birthday. He became the 12th Indian overall and the 10th Indian male cricketer to receive the honour.

Sachin Congratulates Longtime Teammate

Tendulkar, who shared one of India's most successful opening partnerships with Ganguly, congratulated his former teammate on X.

"There aren't too many surprises left after knowing each other since we were 14. This wasn't one either. Congratulations @SGanguly99. So happy to see you in the @ICC Hall of Fame!" Tendulkar wrote.

Ganguly replied: "Thank you champion. To be in the same list as you is the biggest job satisfaction ever."

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Yuvraj Credits Ganguly's Leadership

Yuvraj Singh, who made his mark in international cricket under Ganguly's captaincy, also praised his former skipper.

"Congratulations Dada on being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Thoroughly deserved! You didn't just build a team, you built belief in a generation of cricketers. Grateful to have played under your leadership and created memories that will last a lifetime," Yuvraj posted on X.

After the announcement on Wednesday, Ganguly thanked the ICC and ICC chairman Jay Shah for the recognition.

"Thank you ICC and Chairman Jay Shah for inducting me in the Hall of Fame. It's a huge honour. Amazing to be a part of some great names," Ganguly wrote.

A Career that Transformed Indian Cricket

The ICC Hall of Fame, launched in 2009, honours players who have made outstanding contributions to the game. Players become eligible five years after their final international appearance.

Ganguly played 424 international matches for India and scored 18,575 runs, including 38 centuries. He made 7,212 runs in 113 Tests and 11,363 runs in 311 ODIs.

As captain, he led India in 196 international matches and won 97 of them. His biggest achievements included the famous 2001 Border-Gavaskar Trophy victory over Australia, India's first Test series win in Pakistan in 2004, and leading the team to the finals of the 2000 ICC KnockOut Trophy and the 2003 ODI World Cup.

Legacy Beyond Numbers

Ganguly is widely credited with rebuilding Indian cricket during a difficult period and backing young players such as MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan and Gautam Gambhir, many of whom later became key members of India's World Cup-winning teams.

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