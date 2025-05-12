HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Sachin, Virat and a binding thread of love, respect!

Sachin, Virat and a binding thread of love, respect!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 12, 2025 17:50 IST

x

Sachin-Virat

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has never hidden his reverence for Sachin Tendulkar. Photograph: ANI

He was the heir apparent when Sachin Tendulkar was in the twilight of his career and on Monday when Virat Kohli bid adieu to his storied Test run, the 'Master Blaster' recalled a thread that became a binding force between them.

It was 12 years ago when Tendulkar was playing his last Test in Mumbai when Kohli, then 24, already a world champion and in a nascent stage of his Test career, came up to his idol with a "thoughtful gesture".

"You offered to gift me a thread from your late father. It was something too personal for me to accept, but the gesture was heartwarming and has stayed with me ever since," Tendulkar remembered in a post on X while paying his tribute to the modern day great, who called it quits after 123 Tests and 9230 runs.

"While I may not have a thread to offer in return, please know that you carry my deepest admiration and very best wishes. Your true legacy, Virat, lies in inspiring countless young cricketers to pick up the sport," Tendulkar said.

Kohli lost his father as a teenager and has often talked about the void it created in his life.

Kohli has also never hidden his reverence for the Mumbaikar. He had carried Tendulkar on his shoulders during a victory lap after India won the 2011 World Cup.

This was after famously proclaiming that "Sachin Tendulkar carried the burden of the entire nation for 21 years, so it's time we carried him on our shoulders".

Tendulkar was effusive in his praise for the batter, who was widely considered his successor even though he is ending his career without achieving the 10,000 run mark. Tendulkar amassed 15,921 runs in his Test career that lasted over two decades.

"What an incredible Test career you have had! You have given Indian cricket so much more than just runs – you have given it a new generation of passionate fans and players," he wrote.

 

"Congratulations on a very special Test career," he signed off. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Virat Kohli's Best Test Knocks
Virat Kohli's Best Test Knocks
A purist who made Gen-Z fall in love with Red & Whites
A purist who made Gen-Z fall in love with Red & Whites
Big Shoes to Fill! Who'll Take Kohli's Legacy Forward?
Big Shoes to Fill! Who'll Take Kohli's Legacy Forward?
Kohli Retires, Anushka's Heartfelt Post Goes Viral
Kohli Retires, Anushka's Heartfelt Post Goes Viral
The Highs and Lows of Kohli's Aussie Journey
The Highs and Lows of Kohli's Aussie Journey

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 2

Kakdi Ki Sabji: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

17 Timeless India-Crafted Toys

VIDEOS

Know key details of how Indian Navy's powerful presence in Arabian Sea forced Pakistan to surrender4:29

Know key details of how Indian Navy's powerful presence...

Gen GD Bakshi fumes on Pakistan, Asim Munir14:49

Gen GD Bakshi fumes on Pakistan, Asim Munir

'I want to become a soldier like my father': Daughter of martyred Sergeant Surendra Moga3:04

'I want to become a soldier like my father': Daughter of...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD