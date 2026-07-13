Sachin Tendulkar's Surprise Move Before India's Historic Lord's Win

The India Women's cricket team etched their name in history with a commanding 270-run victory over England in their first-ever Test match at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, a triumph witnessed and celebrated by cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar's words inspire India before historic Lord's win. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points India Women's cricket team secured a historic 270-run victory against England in their inaugural Test match at Lord's.

The win was sealed within 90 minutes on the final morning, with Sneh Rana delivering the decisive blow.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar joined the team huddle before play, offering encouragement to Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and the players.

Tendulkar, along with ICC chairman Jay Shah, watched the closing moments and congratulated the team on their landmark triumph.

England endured another disappointing day at Lord's as India completed a historic 270-run victory in the first-ever Women's Test played at the iconic venue.

With just four wickets needed on the final morning, India wasted little time in sealing the win, wrapping up the match within 90 minutes. Sneh Rana delivered the final blow as India celebrated a memorable triumph at the "Home of Cricket" in front of legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar's Inspiring Presence

Tendulkar had a special role to play before the action began, joining India's team huddle and sharing words of encouragement with captain Harmanpreet Kaur and the players. Dressed in a brown shirt and beige trousers, the batting icon was seen speaking to the team moments before they took the field.

According to Sky Sports, Tendulkar's visit was not planned, but he made the most of the opportunity to spend time with the Indian women's team as they stood on the brink of creating history.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar speaks to England's Tamsin Beaumont and Heather Knight as they retire from international cricket after the Test match. Photograph: Cat Goryn/Reuters

The legendary batter, along with ICC chairman Jay Shah, watched the closing moments from the stands before Tendulkar met the players and congratulated them on their landmark Lord's victory.