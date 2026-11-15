Sachin Tendulkar turns back the clock, recreates iconic childhood picture

Sachin Tendulkar recreated his iconic childhood photograph with his first cricket bat while marking 37 years since his international debut, celebrating a legendary career featuring 34,357 international runs.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar's recreated photograph offered a reminder of how an extraordinary cricketing journey began. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/X

Key Points Tendulkar marked the 37th anniversary of his international debut by recreating an iconic childhood photograph with his first cricket bat.

The batting legend made his international debut against Pakistan in Karachi on November 15, 1989, aged 16 years and 205 days.

He retired with 34,357 international runs, including 15,921 in Tests and 18,426 in ODIs, holding the record for most centuries in both formats.

A member of India's 2011 World Cup-winning team, Tendulkar remains the ODI World Cup's highest run-scorer with 2,278 runs in 45 matches.

Thirty-seven years after announcing his arrival on the international stage, Sachin Tendulkar turned back the clock by recreating one of the most cherished images of his childhood -- holding the first cricket bat of his life.

Tendulkar shared the recreated photograph on social media, bringing back memories of a journey that began when he was just 16. He made his international debut against Pakistan in Karachi on November 15, 1989, at the age of 16 years and 205 days.

He remained India's youngest international cricketer for years before Vaibhav Sooryavanshi broke the record with his T20I debut in England earlier this year, aged 15 years and 99 days.

One of the most familiar images associated with Tendulkar's childhood shows the young prodigy sporting long hair, bat in hand and ready to face a delivery.

The photograph came to symbolise the beginnings of a career that would eventually make him one of the greatest icons in sporting history.

Now 53, Tendulkar recreated the image with the same bat he had held as a child. Sharing the photograph, he wrote: "Pehle bat ki baat hai, 49 saal baad bhi mere saath hai!" (The first bat is still with me, even after 49 years!)

A Record-Breaking Career

Widely regarded as one of the most complete batters to have played the game, Tendulkar finished his international career with an unprecedented 34,357 runs.

He remains the leading run-scorer in both Test and ODI cricket and holds the record for the most international centuries.

In 200 Tests, the most by any cricketer, Tendulkar scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, including 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries.

He also holds the record for the most fours in Test cricket, with 2,058, and was the fastest to reach 15,000 runs in the format, achieving the feat in 300 innings.

• Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Heartfelt Message for Aaryavir

ODI Trailblazer

Tendulkar's ODI career was equally extraordinary. He amassed 18,426 runs in 463 matches at an average of 44.83, including 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries.

Despite scoring his maiden ODI hundred only in his 79th match, he went on to become the format's most prolific run-getter.

He was also part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning team and the squad that lifted the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy.

World Cup Legend

Tendulkar remains the highest run-scorer in the history of the ODI World Cup.

In 45 matches, he scored 2,278 runs at an average of 56.95, with six centuries and 15 half-centuries. His highest score in the tournament was 152.