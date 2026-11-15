Sachin Tendulkar emphasises instincts over technology in cricket

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar underscores the critical balance between leveraging technology for preparation and relying on natural instincts during play, while also championing grassroots initiatives like the ISPL for nurturing India's next generation of cricketing talent.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar advised aspiring players to keep the game simple and not lose the joy of playing amidst growing expectations. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sachin Tendulkar advocates for trusting natural instincts over technology during competitive play, especially for batters.

He highlighted the Indian Street Premier League's (ISPL) role in providing transparent, performance-based opportunities for emerging talent.

Tendulkar cited Vivek Shelar's progression to the Maharashtra squad after impressive performances in ISPL Season 3 as a success story.

Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday said that while technology should complement a cricketer's preparation, it should not dictate decisions on the field, stressing that players must trust their natural instincts.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 4 Player Auction in Mumbai, Tendulkar, a member of the ISPL Core Committee, underscored the importance of grassroots opportunities and highlighted the league's role in identifying and nurturing emerging talent from across the country.

Trusting Instincts Over Technology

"Technology should be an enabler, not a distraction. Use it while practising, but when you step onto the field to compete, trust your natural instincts and allow your subconscious mind to take over," said Tendulkar.

"In cricket, a batter has very little time to process information when a bowler is running in. You can have your game plans in place, but once you are out in the middle, it is important to keep a clear mind and back yourself to react instinctively. Technology can help you to a certain extent, but ultimately, you have to trust yourself. That is when you perform at your best," he added.

Nurturing Grassroots Cricket Talent

Elaborating on the role of ISPL -- a tennis-ball T10 tournament -- in identifying and nurturing emerging talent, he said the league's transparent, performance-based selection and evaluation system was helping players from different regions earn recognition and progress to higher levels of the game.

"Talent is like flowing water. You may be able to stop it temporarily, but you cannot block it forever. Irrespective of whether a player comes from the biggest city or the smallest town, talent will always find its way. With ISPL, we are making every effort to ensure that the selection process is transparent and fair, where performances are rewarded," he said.

ISPL's Impact on Player Development

Citing the example of Vivek Shelar, who earned a place in the Maharashtra squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, following his impressive performances in ISPL Season 3, Tendulkar said, "This is fantastic news for ISPL and a sign that we are moving in the right direction. I believe this is just the beginning, and we will continue to produce more players who make us proud."

Sachin Tendulkar's Advice for Aspiring Cricketers

Tendulkar also urged aspiring cricketers not to allow growing expectations and responsibilities to take away the enjoyment of playing.

"The most important lesson is to keep things simple and never forget why you first picked up a cricket bat or ball. As you progress, ambitions, expectations and responsibilities grow, and somewhere along the way, the pressure can take away the joy of playing the game.

"I realised this during an injury break when I was playing practice matches at smaller venues in England. It struck me that, amidst all the training, discipline and responsibilities, I had almost forgotten to enjoy the game. My advice to all the players here would be to keep things simple, express yourselves on the field and never let the child in you who fell in love with cricket get lost along the way," he added.

The auction was held in the presence of ISPL Core Committee members, including Ashish Shelar, Minal Amol Kale, Suraj Samat, and head selectors Jatin Paranjape and Pravin Amre alongside Tiigers of Kolkata franchise co-owners Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.