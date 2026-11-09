Sachin Tendulkar Takes His Dog, Bouncer, on Diwali drive

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar's Adorable Diwali Drive With Bouncer. Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/X

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar wished his fans on the occasion of Diwali with a sweet video on his X handle.

Tendulkar posted a video of himself driving his dog Bouncer, who was seated in the backseat of the car.

'Diwali drive with Bouncer who doesn’t want to leave the car. Wishing you and your families a very happy Diwali,' he captioned the video.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lankan stalwart Kumar Sangakkara, former India captain Virat Kohli and current T20 captain Shreyas Iyer also posted their greetings on social media.